My Boyfriend Refused to Give Me Toilet Paper When I Needed It — So I Dumped Him

A TikTok user recently revealed that she ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend due to his behavior towards her while she was using the toilet. Jess Jacobsen shared this admission in a video posted on her social media page, which has amassed over 11.5 million views.

While staying at her boyfriend’s house, Jessica found herself in need of toilet paper. Upon realizing there was none left in the bathroom, she calmly requested more, only to be flatly refused. Despite her repeated requests, she was consistently denied and even suggested using a bath towel as a last resort before being labelled as ’dramatic’.

Jessica, a content creator from the USA, recounted, «My boyfriend refused to bring me toilet paper and left me stranded on the toilet. After far too much arguing and me yelling for help from the toilet, he got me some toilet paper and instead of handing it to me, he chucked it at my head.» «I had to end it. I just kept thinking about how this isn’t the last time I’m gonna run out of toilet paper,» Jessica shared later.

People online also agreed with the creator that it was a real red flag, and she had to break up with him. «He clear as day showed you that when you’re vulnerable, sick or something is inconvenient to him, he’s not going to be there for you ... RUN!!» urged a concerned commenter. «That is a relationship dealbreaker. 100%,» wrote another. «That’s crimson red of all the red flags. I’m glad you’re choosing you,» an equally stunned spectator said. «Absolutely not,» another commented. «Don’t just break up with him, though — take the toilet paper AND the towels and let him figure it out.»