My Brother Wants to Marry My Best Friend, but I’m Cutting Her Off
My best friend thought I would be okay with this.
She shares with us her story, “I live with my brother, Alex. We share the bills and everything. Alex also dates my best friend, Sarah. They’ve been together for two years. He spoils her with fancy gifts and vacations. He even asks our parents for money to afford all this.
One day, the landlord called, telling me he’s going to evict us if we don’t cough up the rent within the next week. I had a big fight with my brother after I found out Sarah had convinced him to stop paying the bills so they could save for their wedding, honeymoon, and a house. She even said it wasn’t a big deal for me to support them since I make more money anyway.”
I don’t owe them anything.
“But why should I? As long as Alex lives in this house, he should contribute. I’m not a walking wallet. I’ve cut Sarah out of my life. She’s not the friend I thought she was. She even tried to badmouth me to our mutual friends, twisting facts and putting words in my mouth. Some of them started to believe her because I stayed silent the whole time.
I thought by not responding, I was taking the high road, but I guess it wasn’t the right call. When I finally spoke to Alex about everything, he seemed unsure about what to do. I reminded him that his family will always have his back. Not that woman he calls his ‘true love.’ Did I do the right thing?”
Alex needs to pay his share of the bills.
Thank you for sharing your story with us. This situation seems quite frustrating. Sarah shouldn’t expect you to pay all the bills just because you earn more. Alex should also have known better than to agree with her. He can’t live rent-free in your apartment.
Your best friend was acting selfishly.
It seems that your best friend was only looking out for her best interest. She didn’t even confront you about you paying all the bills alone, since you found out from your landlord. Deciding to cut her off was reasonable, considering her actions. You deserve people who are honest and considerate, not those who take advantage of your kindness.
But, you have to consider this.
If she’s going to be your sister-in-law one day, you might have to brush off her selfishness and be the bigger person. You don’t have to be besties again, but mutual respect is the way to go in this instance. Other than that, you have to tell Alex that he has to cover his share of the bill and if he’s not happy with that, he’s free to find someplace on his own.
You can confront Alex again.
After Sarah’s actions, you’re likely thinking that you don’t want Alex to be dating her anymore. But, all you can do is calmly advise Alex. You can tell him that she acted selfishly and that her actions pose a lot of red flags that could affect him in his future with her. He can choose what to do after, whether that involves breaking up with her or telling Sarah what she did was wrong.
You aren’t in the wrong for wanting to cut your best friend off. Her actions proved her betrayal. A loyal friend wouldn’t have put you in this position. Speaking of loyalty, here are several examples of friendships that lasted through thick and thin.