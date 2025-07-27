My Brother Wants to Marry My Best Friend, but I’m Cutting Her Off

“But why should I? As long as Alex lives in this house, he should contribute. I’m not a walking wallet. I’ve cut Sarah out of my life. She’s not the friend I thought she was. She even tried to badmouth me to our mutual friends, twisting facts and putting words in my mouth. Some of them started to believe her because I stayed silent the whole time.



I thought by not responding, I was taking the high road, but I guess it wasn’t the right call. When I finally spoke to Alex about everything, he seemed unsure about what to do. I reminded him that his family will always have his back. Not that woman he calls his ‘true love.’ Did I do the right thing?”