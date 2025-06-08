My Cousin Asked to Be Our Wedding Photographer, Now He Demands an Exorbitant Payment

Got married recently. My cousin is a professional wedding photographer and said, “As my gift to you two, I would be happy to take the photos at your wedding.” We told him we didn’t want him to feel obligated to do that or have him feel burdened with work during this celebratory weekend. He said he was happy to do it.

We repeatedly expressed how grateful we were and made sure to tag his business in all our posts. We figured that was that. Now it’s a few months later, and he’s received our thank you note for attending and photographing. He called to say that the gift wasn’t the photos, it was him taking the time to put us on his busy wedding photography schedule, but we were still expected to pay. He wants us to pay $3,000.

Not to sound ungrateful, but it was only him with a camera, no extra equipment or staff members. For less than that price, we could have gone with our original choice of wedding photographer, who’d offered more people present at the wedding and a more advanced photography set-up.