My Crazy MIL Expects Me to Host Christmas Alone—This Year I’m Done

“Every year since I married my husband, his mother expects me to host Christmas. Not us — me. I cook everything, clean everything, buy everything, while my husband ‘helps her with errands’ and magically avoids all the work.

Last year I spent over $600 on groceries, decorations, drinks, and ‘traditional dishes’ she insisted on. She invited extra relatives without warning, then criticized the food temperature, the portion sizes, even my table settings.

When I mentioned how expensive it was, she said, ‘That’s the price of being the woman of the house.’

This year money is tight — rent went up, I’m juggling bills, and I told my husband early: ‘We cannot afford to host again. Not happening.’

He told his mom immediately. She called me furious, saying, ‘You’ve hosted every year. You can’t stop now. Christmas depends on you.’

Then she added, ‘Just budget better. Cheaper ingredients. Cook simpler things.’

I said, ‘If you want a big Christmas, you or your son can pay for it.’

She was stunned.

The next day, she texted: ‘We expect the usual menu. Don’t make this about money.’

I responded with screenshots of last year’s grocery receipts.

What happened next shocked me — the family group chat turned on her. No one realized how much I’d been spending or cooking alone. They told her if she wants a big holiday, she can host or fund it.

So this year? I’m not cooking. I’m not hosting. I’m done being the unpaid chef.

And MIL is ‘boycotting Christmas’ because of it.

I’ve never felt more relaxed.”