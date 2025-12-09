Slam her by announce what she said to you. Make her personal "NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS"
My Crazy MIL Expects Me to Host Christmas Alone—This Year I’m Done
Every holiday season, we hear from readers who somehow became the “default host” — the one who cooks, cleans, pays, and holds the entire celebration together while everyone else just shows up hungry. Today’s letter comes from a woman who reached her limit after years of carrying Christmas on her own shoulders. What happened when she finally said no surprised her... and her entire family.
The letter with her own words:
“Every year since I married my husband, his mother expects me to host Christmas. Not us — me. I cook everything, clean everything, buy everything, while my husband ‘helps her with errands’ and magically avoids all the work.
Last year I spent over $600 on groceries, decorations, drinks, and ‘traditional dishes’ she insisted on. She invited extra relatives without warning, then criticized the food temperature, the portion sizes, even my table settings.
When I mentioned how expensive it was, she said, ‘That’s the price of being the woman of the house.’
This year money is tight — rent went up, I’m juggling bills, and I told my husband early: ‘We cannot afford to host again. Not happening.’
He told his mom immediately. She called me furious, saying, ‘You’ve hosted every year. You can’t stop now. Christmas depends on you.’
Then she added, ‘Just budget better. Cheaper ingredients. Cook simpler things.’
I said, ‘If you want a big Christmas, you or your son can pay for it.’
She was stunned.
The next day, she texted: ‘We expect the usual menu. Don’t make this about money.’
I responded with screenshots of last year’s grocery receipts.
What happened next shocked me — the family group chat turned on her. No one realized how much I’d been spending or cooking alone. They told her if she wants a big holiday, she can host or fund it.
So this year? I’m not cooking. I’m not hosting. I’m done being the unpaid chef.
And MIL is ‘boycotting Christmas’ because of it.
I’ve never felt more relaxed.”
Is It Ever OK to Charge Family for Christmas Lunch?
Christmas is already an expensive time of year — gifts, outings, travel, decorations — and then there’s the biggest cost of all: hosting the holiday meal. Between the turkey, sides, drinks, desserts, and snacks, the bill can climb fast, especially if you’re feeding a full house.
So it’s no surprise that one question pops up every year: Is it acceptable to ask your guests to chip in for Christmas dinner?
The debate resurfaced recently when a Mumsnet user shared that her mother-in-law was charging the family £17 a head for Christmas lunch. Reactions were instantly split. Some said it was completely fair given today’s prices. Others said the idea went against the whole spirit of Christmas.
“We Share the Cost — It’s Only Fair”
For some families, splitting the bill isn’t strange at all. Kimberly Bree, a project manager from Canterbury, says her family of 23 always divides the cost.
Her sister hosts because she has the only house big enough, but no one expects her to foot the entire bill. “Given the spirit of Christmas, it would be horrible not to share the cost,” Kimberly says.
Still, she notes a difference between sharing costs and charging guests. Her family’s approach is about not overburdening the host — not treating Christmas dinner like a ticketed event.
Georgie Anderson from London agrees. She’s happy to contribute money and sees it as paying her fair share — and avoiding the stress of cooking.
But Not Everyone Is On Board
On social media, most people weren’t fans of the idea at all.
Comments ranged from:
“Staggered.”
“Absurd.”
“A great way to make sure no one ever comes over again.”
One woman summed up the mood: “Then why invite them? Tell everyone Christmas is cancelled.”
And yet... some families already do it.
One internet user shares her mother-in-law once charged £40 a head — though her nine-year-old got in for free. She paid it, but they never went back for Christmas again.
Another internet user says his mum charges £10 per person and asks everyone to bring their own vegetables and gravy. He doesn’t mind it personally, but admits the practice has “divided the family for years.”
It's a hellish economy time for all of us, so it's reasonable to divide the bills for everyone. I think it's very reasonable and the most important thing is the gathering, not the money. Costing a bit for gathering together is a good thing.