My Daughter Tricked Me Into Babysitting—So I Served a Payback She Won’t Forget

Hi Bright Side! I’m Nora. Let me just get this off my chest before I explode. I’m a 61-year-old woman, and my 27-year-old daughter has been living with me for the past 3 years.

My daughter has what I call “a love child.” A 3-year-old boy. So she treats me like her live-in nanny. Just expects I’ll drop everything to babysit whenever she wants. Newsflash, I raised my kids already. I’m not about to do round two.

No father in sight, and now she’s “trying to rebuild her life.” Which so far looks a lot like eating my food, using my electricity, and pretending she’s a guest at an all-inclusive resort.

She doesn’t cook. Doesn’t clean. She doesn’t pay a cent. Not for rent, not for groceries, not even for that overpriced almond milk she insists the kid needs.