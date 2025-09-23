Thank them from relieving you of a job you didn't ask for. For free. They should have been, at the very least, been paying for the demanded food. When they ask you, which they will, to start again say sure. Only ony schedule. Which includes no cooking. If they're going to need a meal you'll provide it
My DIL Turned My House Into a Free Restaurant, So I Gave Her a Reality Check
Family dynamics can get complicated when grandparents step in to help with childcare. What begins as a loving gesture can sometimes turn into a daily responsibility that feels more like work than joy — especially when strict food rules and constant demands are involved. Recently, a reader sent us a letter about going through this very situation with her daughter-in-law.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My grandkids, 8 and 10, come to my house after school. My DIL does not cook, so the kids have lunch at my place until she comes to pick them up after her work.
She makes me cook gluten-free for them. She is very picky about what her kids should eat and gives me a menu at the start of each week with the dishes that she wants me to make for them.
At first, I used to do it with a big smile. But it’s been 6 months already, and I have had enough of turning my house into a free restaurant.
Today, she came in furious because the two kids got sick. She yelled, “Watch your hygiene when you cook for my kids!”
I smiled...
What she doesn’t know is that for the past two weeks, I haven’t been cooking for them at all.
She froze when I revealed that I had been ordering food from the same gluten-free restaurant she uses. I said, “The kids must have gotten sick from your favorite restaurant. I’m tired of adjusting to your demands — I don’t work for you!”
She went pale, stayed silent for a moment, and then walked out.
Now she has decided to no longer bring the kids to my house, and in the evening, my son called to blame me. He said, “What kind of grandma are you?! Is it too much to cook for your grandkids? You have nothing else to do all day!”
Do you think I was selfish for choosing my own comfort?
How should I handle this situation?
Yours,
Rosemary
Thank you, Rosemary, for opening up and sharing your story with us. We understand how exhausting it must feel to be treated like a cook instead of a grandmother. Your honesty helps shine a light on the struggles many grandparents quietly face.
Here is our advice for you.
Redefine your role from cook to “grandparent only”
Right now, your time with the kids is tied to meals and their mother’s expectations. That makes every interaction feel like work.
Action: Offer to pick up the kids for activities that don’t involve food — playground trips, movie nights, or homework help in the evenings. Say to your son, “I still want time with them, but I want it to be about us, not about what’s on the table.” This shifts your role from unpaid chef to cherished grandmother.
Use the restaurant reveal to reset the dynamic
Your “secret” — ordering from the gluten-free place she trusts — shocked her, but it also proved the problem wasn’t your cooking. Instead of treating it as a one-time gotcha, you can turn it into leverage.
Action: Offer a new arrangement: “Since you trust that restaurant, I’ll keep ordering from there if you’d like, but you’ll need to transfer me the cost each week.”
This reframes you not as a short-order cook, but as a grandparent facilitating childcare. It sets a clear, sustainable system without you lifting pots and pans.
Put financial value on the arrangement
Six months of daily gluten-free cooking is not just “helping” — it’s unpaid labor. Your son dismissing it as “nothing to do all day” shows he doesn’t grasp that.
Action: Calculate the cost of hiring a part-time nanny or cook for six months, then tell your son, “This is what my contribution has been worth. If you expect it to continue, we need to talk about sharing costs.” Sometimes seeing numbers on paper changes dismissiveness into respect.
Rebuild connection with your son privately
Tell them to hire a fucking housekeeper, your done. No love or respect you don't need that at this stage of your life. Screw them all.
Your fight is technically with your daughter-in-law, but your son’s call revealed he sees you as being “against” his family. That hurts more than the menu.
Action: Arrange a private coffee with him, away from his wife, and speak from emotion rather than defense.
For example: “When you said I’m not a good grandma, that broke my heart. I love the kids, but I also need your support, not just your wife’s rules.” This opens a door to repair the parent-child bond that’s been overshadowed by his wife’s demands.
Kristin is also frustrated with her cooking situation. Her husband’s family shows up every Sunday, and she’s finally had enough. Here’s what happened next.