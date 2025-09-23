My DIL Turned My House Into a Free Restaurant, So I Gave Her a Reality Check

Dear Bright Side,



My grandkids, 8 and 10, come to my house after school. My DIL does not cook, so the kids have lunch at my place until she comes to pick them up after her work.



She makes me cook gluten-free for them. She is very picky about what her kids should eat and gives me a menu at the start of each week with the dishes that she wants me to make for them.

At first, I used to do it with a big smile. But it’s been 6 months already, and I have had enough of turning my house into a free restaurant.

Today, she came in furious because the two kids got sick. She yelled, “Watch your hygiene when you cook for my kids!”



I smiled...

What she doesn’t know is that for the past two weeks, I haven’t been cooking for them at all.



She froze when I revealed that I had been ordering food from the same gluten-free restaurant she uses. I said, “The kids must have gotten sick from your favorite restaurant. I’m tired of adjusting to your demands — I don’t work for you!”

She went pale, stayed silent for a moment, and then walked out.

Now she has decided to no longer bring the kids to my house, and in the evening, my son called to blame me. He said, “What kind of grandma are you?! Is it too much to cook for your grandkids? You have nothing else to do all day!”



Do you think I was selfish for choosing my own comfort?

How should I handle this situation?



Yours,

Rosemary