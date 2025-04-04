My Doctor Refused to Answer My Questions — I Ended Up in an Unexpected Situation

Dear Bright Side,



I found out I was pregnant a few months ago. I had a million questions. At my first visit, I came prepared. I had a small list—not even a crazy one—just the basics.

Can I eat soft cheese? What should I do if I get a fever? Is it normal to feel lightheaded sometimes? I wasn’t panicking, just trying to be informed. But when I went to the doctor, she sighed and said, “Just use your brain.”