My Friends Want to Impose Rules for Their Wedding at My House, So I Canceled It

Dave and Kim are engaged and set to get married. When I was buying the house, they asked if they could have the ceremony at the gazebo, which I agreed to do.

In December, I started dating again. Leslie has not taken this well at all. She thinks we are going to get back together and has tried multiple times to make that happen. I have told her in no uncertain terms that it isn’t happening.

Dave and Kim have asked me not to invite anyone as my plus one to their wedding for the sake of Leslie, my ex. I have told them they were being ridiculous. The wedding will be at my house, using my land, and I am not allowed to bring my date for the sake of a crazy ex.

If that is the case, then they need to find a new venue for the wedding. They are angry about this, given the short time frame of when the wedding is supposed to happen. So, we are at an impasse.