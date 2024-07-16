My Husband’s Ex Wife Is Turning My Life Into a Nightmare, I’m Stressed and Mad

The topic of ex-wives and ex-husbands may become a painful one in a new relationship. Some people just can't let their ex-spouses go, and the new partners feel extreme stress and frustration because of it. Our today's protagonist is a woman who faced a very difficult situation in her marriage, and she is seeking people's advice on how to act in this tough conflict of interests. Her husband's ex seems to be willing to constantly appear on their horizon, and she's doing everything and anything to make the life of the couple unbearable. The desperate woman wrote us a letter and shared more details about this intricate family case.

Anna and Paul met when both of them were free from any past commitments.

Anna, a 36-year-old woman, is our devoted reader and follower. The woman wrote us a letter about her family situation because she knows that our audience can often give other people a valuable piece of advice about even the most complicated life situations. Anna asked our readers to help her understand if there's something that can really be done about her problem and she mentioned that she'd appreciate any opinion, and she is ready for being criticized for her emotions. Anna opened her letter, saying, "I'm 33 years old, and I'm married to a wonderful man, Paul. For both of us, this marriage isn't the first one. I divorced my ex-husband after 2 years of extremely painful relationship where I wasn't feeling happy at all. We divorced without scenes and scandals, and we both understood that our whole relationship was a mistake.

I don't maintain any contact with my ex, and I'm all absorbed into my new family, which I thought was happy. Up until the moment when a third person violently interfered with our relationship." "My husband Paul has divorced his wife 4 years ago. I met him when he was in the process of divorcing and while talking about his past relationship he always assured me that there was no drama in his breakup. My husband and his ex have always had a very complicated and bizarre relationship.

They have 2 kids together, and I was prepared for the fact that I'll be in contact with his ex because of the kids, and this was accepted normally. I was sure that their divorce was a mutual decision, and I believed I had nothing to worry about. So I was living my normal life and making plans for the future, when things started getting very unhealthy."

The behavior of Paul’s ex-wife started disturbing Anna soon after their marriage.

Anna goes on with her story, saying, "To my utter shock, my husband's ex immediately started using the kids as pawns to punish Paul anytime they disagreed. She took my husband to court for an increase in child support for the kids and when her claim was denied she started refusing to allow him to see the children completely." "She married and divorced 2 separate men after the divorce with Paul. So she basically played musical daddies with the kids, but prohibited Paul to see them, and he didn't push because he didn't want to traumatize the kids. All of this was very stressful for Paul, and it reflected on our family, too.

I fell pregnant and had a miscarriage because I was nervous all the time while looking at my husband being sad and anxious about the situation with his ex and the kids. But then, things got even worse. Her last marriage fell apart, and she started manipulating even more."

Paul’s ex continued playing on everyone’s nerves and feelings.

Anna says, "All of a sudden, this woman called Paul and said that she wanted my husband to be the father figure again, even though he had to literally fight to get an opportunity to see the kids during all these years. Of course, Paul accepted this suggestion, he was so happy that the situation finally seemed to be normalizing. He began to come for regular visits." "It was very obvious from the very start that the kids were poisoned against my husband. They were rude, disrespectful, and took horrible jabs to Paul anytime they could. We broke our backs trying to reestablish a healthy relationship but the kids, especially the oldest, were horribly resistant and continually blamed my husband for not seeing them on a regular basis before, though it was explained to them that their mother denied access to them." "In the meantime, Paul's ex started demonstrating even more weird behavior. She is a very petty woman. Whenever Paul came to visit the kids, she would show up dressed in a very provocative outfit. She was obviously trying to seduce him, and he told me about these signs of unhealthy attention.

I still can't figure out what to do with all this nightmare. I feel like she's playing the sick game and wants me to be involved and provoked."

In addition to everything, there’s a conflict with the oldest kid.

Anna said, "Paul has not been able to reestablish the father-son bond with the oldest kid so far. The boy is unwilling to see his dad, and he never returns text messages or calls anyone of us back. Recently, he messaged and said he would like to come visit us. And this was a moment of happiness for Paul, but not for me.

I feel that the only reason this boy comes to visit is when he thinks he is going to get gifts for birthday from his dad. Any other time, he has no desire to have any contact with my husband. It is screamingly obvious that this boy wants to use us as a source of birthday money. Then we won't hear from him again until his next birthday." "My husband wants to allow the visit. I fully understand this, but I don't believe that we should be gifting him anything for his birthday. I believe that we should take him out for a birthday dinner and buy him a cake and that should be the end of it.

Paul seriously wants to give him a large monetary gift, and I am thoroughly against it because I feel that we are just being used. If this boy wanted to visit at any other time other than his birthday, I would understand." "My husband and I combine finances, so I feel that I have the right to tell him that I am not comfortable with this. What should I do in this tough situation? I'm lost, and I have so many thoughts in my head, and nothing seems right at the moment."