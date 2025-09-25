Slam to your husband childcare law before you diforce him. Also said to your MIL, "you said I'm cruel ?" (Show her reply about entertaining your husband) and said "So be it". When the baby born, prepare a lawyer so she and your ex husband and MIL can't get close to your baby. Make them jealous with your live without able to get close to you. What happen for a month can become material of hot potato for decades to come. An eye 👁️ for an eye, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷.
My MIL and Husband Plotted Against Me While I Was Away, I Gave Them Something to Choke On
Some in-laws bring soup when you’re struggling. Others bring... let’s just say “bad company” for your husband while you’re away. One woman found out the hard way that family dynamics can get way too unhealthy, especially when MIL is involved.
Here’s an email that Lena, 33, sent to us and her story:
“Hi Bright Side,
My husband and I have been married 5 years. From day one, MIL and I clashed. She hated everything about me, always said things like, ‘You’re a burden to our family’ or ‘One day he’ll wake up and leave you!’
He’s out of work right now, I run a small flower business that pays the bills. MIL hates that I don’t involve him in it, she thinks I’m ‘demotivating’ him, while I just know flowers aren’t his thing.
We hit a rough patch, and I decided to take a break and stay with my sister in another city for a bit. A week later I get a text from MIL: ‘Don’t worry, I made sure my son isn’t bored without you, and trust me, he’s not bored at all.’
I rushed home and saw MIL, my husband, and some girl she found sitting at my table, eating like one big happy family. My husband didn’t look uncomfortable at all. He just sat there like a king, clearly enjoying that women were competing around him. I didn’t say a word, just left.”
“Two days later, I sent MIL a picture of a positive pregnancy test with a message: ‘Don’t worry about my free time anymore. I’ll be busy growing and raising a baby. But you’ll never meet your grandchild, you’re way too busy organizing entertainment for your son.’
Now MIL is blowing up my phone, calling me ‘cruel’ and accusing me of ‘using the baby as a weapon.’ My husband swings back and forth: one day he sends flowers and gifts, the next he texts stuff like, ‘You can’t divorce me now. Do you really want to be a single mom and a loser in life?’
I’m set on divorcing him, but my sister and mom keep saying I should give him (and MIL) another chance, that maybe once the baby arrives things will magically get better. I don’t buy it.
So, dear Bright Side, am I the villain here for cutting ties, or am I just finally doing the right thing?”
Bright Side readers rushed to the comments section to share their fiery opinions:
Our community reacted to Lena's story in the most emotional way possible. Here are some of the top comments our readers left after reading the woman's confession:
- throwRA_flowerpot
“You’re not the villain. You’re the only sane person in this situation.”
- MILsayer99
“That MIL text — ‘he’s not bored at all’ — gave me chills. That’s not just toxic, that’s cruel.”
- DebtFree_Divorced
“As someone who stayed for the baby, I’ll tell you this: it doesn’t magically get better. It gets worse. Leave while you still can.”
- petty_crocker
“MIL bringing over another woman like it’s hospitality is next-level manipulation.”
- Uncle_DramaMagnet
“Your husband enjoying women competing for him while unemployed? He’s not a king, he’s acting like a spoiled child.”
- LostAndRefound
“Not everyone will agree with me, but saying ‘you’ll never meet your grandchild’ might come back to hurt you. Still, I understand the impulse.”
- cactus_witch
“My MIL once told me I was ‘temporary.’ Ten years later, she’s the one who’s temporary in our lives. Block her and move on.”
- ShrimpOnTheBarb
“I literally gasped at that text she sent you. Who says that to a pregnant woman? That’s heartless.”
- maybehesbornwithit_idk
“Your husband already threatening you with single motherhood like it’s a curse? That’s abusive.”
- divorcefairy_godmother
“I divorced while pregnant. Best decision of my life. The baby deserves a mom who isn’t constantly disrespected.”
Advice from Bright Side team:
Dear Lena,
Sometimes the smartest move isn’t to choose between staying or leaving immediately, but to build a quiet plan for independence while everyone else is distracted by drama. Keep your business thriving and document every interaction, it transforms chaos into clarity. Instead of letting your MIL’s provocations define you, turn them into proof of why distance is necessary.
See your strength not only in walking away, but in preparing a future that feels secure for both you and your child. Let your husband and his mother play their ‘happy family’ charade, your power lies in refusing to audition for their play. Freedom doesn’t always arrive with fireworks; sometimes it’s built flower by flower, day by day.
