My MIL Disrespected Me After I Gave Birth, and Sparked a Family Fight

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Angela. I’m a new mom. My baby is 7 weeks old. After giving birth, I moved in with my parents for support. It’s normal for Filipino families to help the new mother, and my parents were more than willing.

But when my husband’s family arrived, my MIL looked at me and snapped, “You can’t keep playing helpless princess. It’s been long enough. You can’t just lie in bed all day.” I tried to explain that it’s normal for our culture. Family helps the new mother, and I’m still recovering.

But she continued, “This is nonsense. You can’t just use culture as an excuse to be lazy. The baby’s father needs help, too, and you’re just letting him carry the burden.”

When my husband heard this, he turned to me and said, “That’s fine. I know you need time. Mom, you need to respect my wife’s needs. If you can’t do that, maybe you should leave.”

And she just grabbed her bag and left. Later, she called my husband and said that they bought tickets to their hometown, and they don’t want to stay with us any longer because we don’t respect them.

I feel really bad. I would love to talk to her and figure things out, but I really don’t have any time, and I’m too tired for this. Is it really my responsibility? What is the right thing to do?