My MIL Is Trying to Make Me Look Crazy So She Can Take My Child

Ever felt like someone was trying to gaslight you out of your own life? That’s what this young mom is facing as her mother-in-law spins a web of lies, trying to prove she’s an “unfit” mother — all so she can take her grandchild. What started as “concerns” quickly turned into accusations and manipulations.

Our reader shared a story with us.

Flora day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Thank you, for sharing your story with us. Here are some tips we hope will assist you.

Document everything.

Start by keeping detailed records of each incident. Note dates, times, and exactly what was said or done, especially if she tries to create situations that paint you as “forgetful” or “unstable.” This documentation can become invaluable if things escalate legally.

Set clear boundaries.

Politely but firmly define the boundaries of her involvement with your child. Whether that means fewer visits or cutting back on her “helpful” advice, setting limits is essential. If necessary, ask your spouse to support and enforce these boundaries to avoid direct confrontation.

Seek legal advice early.

If she’s already filed for custody or is making threats, consult a family law attorney. They can provide clarity on your rights and what actions you can take to safeguard custody of your child. It’s better to understand your options early than be blindsided later.

Strengthen your support system.

Surround yourself with people who know your character and parenting skills. A strong support system can help back you up, keep you grounded, and testify to your parenting if it comes to that. Friends, family, even neighbors who see you with your child regularly can offer emotional and practical support.

Have an honest conversation with your partner.

If your mother-in-law is manipulating your spouse, it’s critical to sit down and have a transparent talk about how this is affecting you. Explain your side calmly, show any documentation you have, and ask for their trust and support. A united front can make it much harder for her to drive a wedge between you.

Consider supervised visits if necessary.

If your mother-in-law’s presence becomes disruptive or harmful, consider restricting her access to supervised visits. This ensures your child is safe, limits her influence, and gives you peace of mind. If she continues her behavior, this might make her intentions more evident to others, too.