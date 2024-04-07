I Refused to Let My Mom Into Our Gender Reveal Party — She Decided to Ruin It

A man thinks his mom might have intentionally ruined his wife’s gender reveal party, which cost a whopping $9,000. He and his partner, who share content on TikTok under the name @candacenysm, decided to share the story with their followers, giving them all the details about what went down.

He starts his video by talking about how his wife is super mad at his mom for messing up their $9,000 gender reveal. He goes on to explain why this party was such a big deal for them. When they had their first kid, they didn’t have a lot of cash, so they couldn’t celebrate. But now, things are different, and they want to go all out for this gender reveal.

With their second baby coming, they saw this chance to go all out and throw a huge gender reveal bash. He’s proud of his wife, saying she’s the best mom ever, and he wants to give her the most amazing gender reveal party ever.

His wife, Candace, was in charge of organizing the party, while he was ready to cover all the expenses for the event.

Wesley explains that because Candace’s family lives far away and can’t come to the gender reveal, they wanted to include them in the planning. Candace and her sisters were already handling everything. When Wesley’s mom offered to pitch in, Candace politely turned down the offer, thanking her but saying they had everything covered with her sisters.

Wesley noticed that his mom seemed upset when she started asking about her role in planning the gender reveal through text messages. She even brought up the topic of being compensated for her assistance.

«Because I’m not your maid,» his mother replied. Wesley shares that he wasn’t initially aware of the text conversation between his wife and his mother. When Candace came into the room in tears, he became concerned. He firmly expresses that nobody has the right to disrespect his wife.



In a short phone call lasting only 10 seconds, Wesley made it clear to his mother that she was not invited to the gender reveal party anymore and could not speak to his wife in such a disrespectful manner.

Following the brief phone conversation, Wesley chose to temporarily block his mother, wanting to avoid any further tension until after the gender reveal. He believed it was wise to allow everyone to calm down before addressing the situation further and to prevent any disruptions at the celebration. Despite this, his mother persisted in reaching out to him multiple times, expressing regret for her behavior and desperately seeking permission to attend the party.

Whenever she phoned, Wesley kindly reminded her that she had overstepped boundaries and wouldn’t be permitted to join the festivities. Even on the day of the party, she called, expressing remorse for her actions and longing to participate. Nonetheless, when Wesley reaffirmed that she couldn’t come, she stated, «Okay, I have no choice then.»

As the party unfolded, guests savored delicious snacks and meals while the children gleefully bounced around in the inflatable playhouse. As the time for the gender reveal drew near, Wesley’s wife, showing her compassionate side, proposed inviting his mother to join them for the big reveal.

Wesley messaged his mom, who said she’d join but didn’t arrive on time. Just as the countdown for the gender reveal started, a fire alarm startled everyone, leading to an evacuation. Outside, Wesley saw his mom standing calmly by herself amidst the commotion.

Wesley’s wife noticed his mother’s behavior and thought she might have caused the fire alarm. She encouraged Wesley to talk to her about it. Even though his mother denied any involvement, Wesley noticed her wet pants, indicating she might have been inside when the sprinklers went off.