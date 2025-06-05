My Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop the Noise—So I Got the Last Laugh
Ever had a neighbor who made you question your sanity—and your self-restraint? One Redditor did, and when polite requests failed, they decided it was time for some highly creative payback.
This is how the story unfolded.
“So, I have this neighbor who is just the worst,” the OP begins. “Let’s call him Dave. Dave has this obnoxious habit of playing his music at full blast during the late hours of the night.”
At first, OP tried the high road. “I’ve tried talking to him about it,” they explained. “But he just laughs it off and says it’s not his fault if I can’t sleep. Super charming, right?”
Weeks of disrupted sleep and ignored pleas led to one conclusion, “After weeks of sleepless nights and trying to be the nice neighbor, I decided enough was enough.
One night, I found out he had a big party planned, and I knew he’d crank the music up even higher than usual. So, I hatched a plan.”
“I waited until the party was in full swing, and I set up my phone to stream the loudest, most annoying sounds I could find—think sirens, baby cries, and an airhorn sound effect. I connected it to my portable speaker and started blasting it at full volume right outside his window.
The look on his face when he realized it was me and not the party music was priceless!”
When Dave stormed outside mid-party, OP kept their cool, “I just smiled and said, ’Sorry, Dave! Can’t sleep with all this noise!’”
“His friends were cracking up, and he ended up having to ask his guests to leave early because he was so embarrassed. Since then, he’s kept the volume down significantly.”
“Petty? Absolutely,” OP admits. “Satisfying? You bet!”
The commenters loved it and shared their own stories as well.
One Redditor shared, “One friend of mine was a HAM radio operator 30 years ago. He would rig up a system to create feedback in his neighbor’s speakers that, when it hit a certain level due to the volume of the neighbor’s music, would damage the speakers.
Another friend recorded her neighbor’s party and played it back the following night. That neighbor was furious at my friend for playing such loud music at night, but had nothing more to say about it when he realized it was a recording of his own party. He actually apologized and behaved much better after.”
Another commenter got creative too, “I had a neighbor like this many years back. But I didn’t confront them or blast music or sounds back, didn’t want them to know which neighbor did it.
One late night, I took some canned vegetables that my wife got that I didn’t like, plus a jar of pickled ginger that was gross-tasting, and just dumped them all right outside his doorstep. Wish I could have seen the look on his face that next day. Ring cameras are good, but they’ve ruined petty stuff like that.
Strangely, he seemed to get the message, and the 3 am music blaring stopped entirely.”
One commenter even recalled their college days, “When I was in college, our townhouse shared a wall with the unit next door. And they would be so incredibly rude with the music and the screaming. I’m not talking about weekends and party nights. Middle of the week, 4 AM, the music would start.
So one morning, we took my roommate’s giant speakers and pointed them right at the wall and cut it to Prince’s scream in Endorphin Machine. We put it on a loop, full blast.”
In the end, every person’s freedom ends where someone else’s peace begins. This story shows that if boundaries are crossed, someone might not stay quiet forever, and the consequences could be louder than expected.