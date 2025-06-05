My Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop the Noise—So I Got the Last Laugh

One Redditor shared, “One friend of mine was a HAM radio operator 30 years ago. He would rig up a system to create feedback in his neighbor’s speakers that, when it hit a certain level due to the volume of the neighbor’s music, would damage the speakers.

Another friend recorded her neighbor’s party and played it back the following night. That neighbor was furious at my friend for playing such loud music at night, but had nothing more to say about it when he realized it was a recording of his own party. He actually apologized and behaved much better after.”

Another commenter got creative too, “I had a neighbor like this many years back. But I didn’t confront them or blast music or sounds back, didn’t want them to know which neighbor did it.

One late night, I took some canned vegetables that my wife got that I didn’t like, plus a jar of pickled ginger that was gross-tasting, and just dumped them all right outside his doorstep. Wish I could have seen the look on his face that next day. Ring cameras are good, but they’ve ruined petty stuff like that.

Strangely, he seemed to get the message, and the 3 am music blaring stopped entirely.”

One commenter even recalled their college days, “When I was in college, our townhouse shared a wall with the unit next door. And they would be so incredibly rude with the music and the screaming. I’m not talking about weekends and party nights. Middle of the week, 4 AM, the music would start.

So one morning, we took my roommate’s giant speakers and pointed them right at the wall and cut it to Prince’s scream in Endorphin Machine. We put it on a loop, full blast.”