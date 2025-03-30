My SIL Claimed She Was ‘Helping’ —But She Nearly Tore My Family Apart

It was a tough time. We had to go through a long and exhausting process. After talking to us, our neighbors, and several other people, the social worker understood that there was nothing wrong with our family.

My sister-in-law never apologized—she just said she was “helping” us. My husband is devastated and angry. I get why he doesn’t want her around our family after everything that happened. But I still wish I could do something —they used to be so close! I can see that her past trauma is what made her act this way. I wish I could be there for her so she could get help. At the same time, my husband and my son are my priorities. What can I do?



Sincerely,

Mandy