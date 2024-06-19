My Sister Refuses to Babysit My Kids Despite Our Initial Agreement, and Our Family Is on Her Side

Keeping your word to some people is a big deal and some people take it as a joke. Rachel, 30, wrote to us about her worries over her younger sister, Chloe, who agreed to babysit Rachel’s kids but now wants to back out all of a sudden.

The sisters had a clear agreement that both were expected to follow.

Rachel explained that she let Chloe, a university student, stay with her family. In return, Chloe was to pay $500 monthly, covering her living expenses, utilities, and food. Chloe also helped with household chores and babysitting. This arrangement was written down to avoid any confusion. Rachel pointed out that staying with her was cheaper for Chloe than university accommodation, costing Chloe $6,000 a year compared to $9,600 at school. This setup worked well for two years, with Chloe being a hardworking student and a good person. The arrangement worked smoothly for two years.

However, their relationship has become strained.

Rachel said, "Chloe and I had a big argument. Our parents are siding with her, which is frustrating. Chloe has a serious boyfriend now and wants to spend more time with him. She started complaining about babysitting every other Saturday night so my husband and I could have a date night. This caused a big rift between us." Rachel insisted that Chloe stick to their agreement, even offering to find a babysitter but asked Chloe to cover the cost. Chloe was upset, saying the babysitter costs were eating into her earnings.

Rachel then faced criticism from her family.

Rachel shared that Chloe got angry and said she’d rather stay on campus next year. Rachel told her that was fine and mentioned she’d get her hobby room back. Her parents said Chloe shouldn’t be treated like an unpaid nanny and should live rent-free. Despite explaining their agreement, her parents were adamant. Rachel added that her mom was furious about Chloe’s plan to move to campus and threatened to sever ties. When Rachel got home, Chloe was packing. Chloe felt Rachel was being unfair, given her increased expenses and time away from her job and boyfriend. Rachel believes their agreement was fair.

We'd like to offer you some guidance.

Try to find a compromise that works for both of you. Maybe split the babysitting costs or create a schedule where you take turns watching the kids. This way, both of you get personal time without overburdening the other. Have a calm conversation with Chloe to find a solution. Apologize for any distress caused and work together on alternatives. Remember, family support is crucial, even during tough times. Money and childcare can be tricky topics, but it’s essential to address them openly.

Regarding your family's involvement, communicate your intention to reconcile with Chloe and set clear boundaries. Don't let others pressure you into actions you're uncomfortable with. Your decisions should be based on what's best for you and Chloe, not on external influences.