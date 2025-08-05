My Son Rejected Me When I Needed Him Most After Everything I’d Done for Him

A reader explains, “Years ago, we gifted our only son a house on his wedding day. Now my husband is gone, and I hoped to move in with my son because of my health issues, and I was starting to feel lonely.

But my DIL complained, ’We have no extra room!’ I told him, ’She doesn’t get to decide if I can live with you. Your dad bought this house with our money, I have rights.’ My son said, ’You were always there for us, I know that. But we just don’t have enough space for you.’”