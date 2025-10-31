My Stepdaughter Stole My Food to Feed Her Kids, I Don’t Want Her in My House Anymore

“Yesterday, I woke up from a nap to find her in my kitchen, cooking the last of our food, meat and rice I’d prepped for dinner, for her two small kids. I asked what she was doing, and she just shrugged, saying, ‘My kids were hungry.’ I told her mine were too and that was all we had left. She rolled her eyes and kept serving them.

Something in me snapped. I told her to leave and not come back. Joey sided with her, saying his grandkids could eat whatever they wanted in ‘his’ house. I said then they could all leave.

The next day after this tremendous ‘food scandal’, I went to my stepdaughter’s room and froze as I saw the room was empty, all things gone, she and her kids gone. To add to it all, my husband also went with them, and now they’re staying with his distant relatives and are in search of a new, permanent place to live in, which means my husband is dead serious about his decision to leave and never come back.

He’s saying I ‘traumatized’ his grandkids, and he wants a divorce. I’m angry, heartbroken, and guilty, but I honestly don’t know if I was wrong. (For the record, my kids ended up eating; their dad came over and cooked.) Am I wrong in this situation?”