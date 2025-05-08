My Wife Is Pregnant, Even Though I Secretly Had a Vasectomy

Your first step should be telling your wife the truth about the vasectomy. The secrecy has already damaged the trust between you, and hiding it any longer will only deepen the divide. Sit down with her, be honest about why you made that decision, and admit that keeping it from her was wrong.

Expect that she’ll be hurt and possibly angry, but let her know your goal is to rebuild the trust that was lost. Reassure her that you want to face this situation together, for the sake of your relationship and your unborn child.