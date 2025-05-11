My Wife Wanted a “Real” Family Photo Without My Son—I Had Enough

Netizens were largely united in their reaction to the OP’s distressing story.

One person wrote, “Breaks my heart. My stepmonster did this to me too. It was the elementary school that called my dad at work (he worked in a steel mill—shift work) to report I was sick with a 102 fever and terrified to go home. Apparently, they told him a lot of things. So my dad finally left her. This was in 1982. I’m 51.”

Another user shared, “Yes, he needs to get out of that relationship ASAP! My heart absolutely breaks for his son. Never ever, would this be acceptable for me. He needs to prioritize his son 100%. He has already lost his mother, and who knows what he has endured at the hands of this woman!! As many have pointed out, what happens when the father is not around? How does she treat him? This is absolutely awful. If he doesn’t take his son and leave, he is making the worst decision of his life. This boy didn’t ask for this woman to come into his life; the father did, and he’s the only one who can fix it. 8 years is a long time, now it’s time to move on and make that boy the center of that father’s life!”

Another user commented, “You should take yourself and your son out of this harmful situation. I can’t fathom the pain he’s been through and the harm she has already caused him.”