“No One Needed to See That,” Heidi Klum’s Bra Incident Sparks Heated Discussion

Heidi Klum set the internet on fire with her unexpected and daring move, causing a storm of mixed reactions from fans online

Heidi Klum brought serious heat to “Hot Ones,” making waves both on set and online. During the June 20 episode, dressed head-to-toe in denim, the 51-year-old supermodel fearlessly tackled the spicy challenge. The highlight came when she bravely stripped down a piece of her stylish outfit in front of host Sean Evans. As she took a bite of the wing slathered in Red Flag hot sauce, with a Scoville level of 126,000, Heidi jokingly brought up her worry about keeping her lipstick intact. She also admitted to being concerned about the spiciness because no one in her family was used to that flavor. “So, I’ve been cooking, and people who have been cooking also for my family, it’s always been super mild for the kids, so I feel like, this is going to be very hard for me today.”

She tried different ways to deal with the intense heat of the hot sauces, like not letting the wings touch her lips. But it all went downhill after she bit into the spicy wing. Then she tried to cool down by drinking some buttermilk, but it didn’t do the trick. “I’m getting hot,” she said, removing her denim top to reveal her red bra underneath. “I have to take this off.” Evans joked, “Now I’m feeling the heat too, Heidi.”

Despite struggling with the last few wings, she made it through the entire gauntlet and finished the final wing. However, stripped down to her bra, Heidi’s bold move quickly became a hot topic online. “She really didn’t need to take her top off, showing her bra; no one needed to see that,” commented a user who felt the move was unnecessary. Another user simply pointed out, “Getting old.” Others were very straightforward and a bit critical, “Undressing is the only thing she can do for attention now,” one commented, while another pointed out, “Taking your top off is a bit inappropriate.” Yet another commented, “Of course she had that whole reveal planned, hoping it would garner more publicity.”

However, not everyone shared this critical perspective. Some of Heidi’s supporters were quick to rally to her defense, celebrating her fearless personality. A supporter said, “I love her. She’s a model, for gosh sakes. She’s worn less than that. She’s fun. I love how she got Sean all flustered [sic].” Others commented positively on her age and personality, “She looks good for her 50s,” and another fan remarked, “I love Heidi, she’s always been goofy, playful, and sexy combined. Lol love her!”