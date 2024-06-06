“Teaching Her Young to Wear No Clothes,” Dress of Heidi Klum’s Daughter Causes a Stir

Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, have caused a stir online with their stunning appearance. While many admired their striking looks, some critics focused on Leni’s choice of dress.

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Leni, the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum and musician Seal, recently made waves at the AmfAR Cannes Gala in France with her striking ensemble, which became the talk of the event. She stepped out in a dramatic long black fishnet dress, which featured intricate black ruffles that beautifully highlighted her bust and waist, creating a captivating silhouette.

The off-the-shoulder dress, complete with sleeves, was paired perfectly with a diamond necklace. Leni styled her hair in a trendy half-up, half-down look and her makeup was a hit, featuring light eyeshadow to make her blue eyes pop, black eyeliner, a hint of blush, and a pink nude lip. Her daring and stylish choice turned heads and made her one of the standout stars of the evening.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

For her outfit, Heidi matched her daughter: her gown was completely covered in ruffles, featuring an asymmetric silhouette and a long train. She wore her blonde hair down, showcased her long model legs, and completed the ensemble with metallic shoes.

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

The internet lit up with excitement as Heidi and her daughter strutted down the red carpet. One thrilled Instagram user couldn't help but gush, "Her daughter is gorgeous, like her." Another chimed in, "They're so iconic and amazing. I'm in awe." Among the flurry of compliments, Leni got her fair share of love. "Pretty like her mom," one fan swooned.

Hubert Boesl/DPA/East News

Among the compliments, there were critics who felt Leni's dress choice wasn't appropriate for her age. Some blamed Heidi Klum for allowing her to wear it. One fan wrote, "Teaching her young to wear no clothes! That’s so sad!" Another commented, "That dress, though, not to my liking! But good for her!" Another user expressed dislike for Leni's dress: "Her daughter's dress is awful." Others commented, "Terrible how she's teaching her to look that way," and "Very average and looks covered up with tons of makeup. Average-looking girl."

Despite the mixed comments, Heidi and her daughter continued to stun everyone with their appearances. The supermodel maintains her youthful and natural look, and there are some secrets to it.

