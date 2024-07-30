“Not Appropriate,” Chrissy Teigen’s No-Pants Outfit at the Olympics Ceremony Sparks Mixed Reactions

At the recent Olympics ceremony, Chrissy Teigen turned heads with her bold fashion choice, opting for a no-pants outfit that has ignited a flurry of mixed reactions. While some praised her daring and fashion-forward ensemble as a refreshing break from tradition, others deemed it “not appropriate” for the prestigious event.

Chrissy Teigen attended the Olympics Opening Ceremony with her family, making a memorable entrance alongside her husband, John Legend, and their two eldest children, Luna and Miles. Teigen’s green outfit, featuring very short hot pants and a button-up sweater, stood out amidst the sea of attendees. Teigen shared her excitement on Instagram, posting, “Opening ceremonies! Sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!).”

Her outfit sparked many reactions.

Teigen’s outfit at the Olympics Opening Ceremony sparked mixed reactions from the public. Critics were vocal, with comments like “I hate this trend of wearing undies on the outside,” “U forgot pants,” “Girl put some pants on. That’s not appropriate at all,” and “Not sure I would wear that outfit around my kids.” Despite the backlash, her fans rushed to her defense, reminding everyone of her modeling background and style influence. Supportive comments included, “Everyone saying the outfit is out of place is forgetting she’s a model in Paris,” and “Everyone mad about the outfit—she’s a model with 7ft legs, let her show off her assets; it bought her a house, what have your legs done?” The divide in opinions highlighted the ongoing debate about fashion boundaries and personal expression in high-profile settings.