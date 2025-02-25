“Not Jackson’s Baby,” Paris Jackson’s Latest Appearance Sparks a Stir

The 26-year-old singer, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, stunned in a long-sleeve, chocolate brown bodycon minidress featuring a boat neckline and an open-back design that revealed her intricate tattoos. She paired the sultry ensemble with knee-high suede boots in a matching tone, adorned with delicate lace-up detailing. True to her signature style, Paris elevated her look with an array of rings, necklaces, and earrings, making her accessories the real showstoppers of the night.

Her appearance comes just a month after she candidly opened up about her past struggles with addiction, making her confident and radiant presence at the event all the more powerful.