“Not Jackson’s Baby,” Paris Jackson’s Latest Appearance Sparks a Stir
Paris Jackson, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, lit up the Grammy afterparty with her new love, looking happier than ever—but the internet couldn’t stop buzzing about whether she looks like her famous father or not. While fans debated, Paris just did her thing, proving once again she’s got her own vibe, her own life, and zero time for the noise.
Paris Jackson and fiancé Justin Long made a stylish appearance at the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old singer, and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, exuded effortless glamour as she enjoyed the star-studded evening alongside her fiancé.
The 26-year-old singer, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, stunned in a long-sleeve, chocolate brown bodycon minidress featuring a boat neckline and an open-back design that revealed her intricate tattoos. She paired the sultry ensemble with knee-high suede boots in a matching tone, adorned with delicate lace-up detailing. True to her signature style, Paris elevated her look with an array of rings, necklaces, and earrings, making her accessories the real showstoppers of the night.
Her appearance comes just a month after she candidly opened up about her past struggles with addiction, making her confident and radiant presence at the event all the more powerful.
As always, whenever Paris Jackson appears online, people have something to say—whether about her beauty, talent, or, more recently, her engagement announcement. But this time, the conversation took a different turn.
One person admired her looks, writing, "Paris is absolutely stunning," while another praised her honesty about past struggles, "So many people waste their 20s and 30s being smashed and in a bad way. It’s good she realized it sooner than later."
Others focused on her appearance, with one commenter noting, "A pretty woman, she is, but she looks older than twenty-six. Is she happy?"
Meanwhile, the ongoing debate about her resemblance to Michael Jackson resurfaced. Some dismissed any likeness, with comments like "She’s not Jackson’s daughter, none of those kids are MJ’s" and "She’s as much a biological Jackson as I am." But others disagreed, with one user insisting, "She looks so much like her dad."
While some swear they see the resemblance, others aren’t convinced. This isn’t the first time her connection to MJ has been a hot topic—just recently, she paid a sweet tribute to her dad, keeping his legacy close to her heart.