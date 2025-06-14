Ordinary People Rank the 20 Most Iconic Women in History
They say beauty lies in the eye of the beholder—and what’s considered beautiful has changed through the years. Still, a group of internet users voted on who they believe are the most stunning famous women in recent memory. Here are the top twenty, along with a few notes about each one.
20. Diane Lane
19. Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood started acting when she was young. She earned Academy Award nominations when she was just a teenager, and by the 1970s, she was seen as one of the most fascinating actresses one could see on TV. Many still regard her as a timeless screen legend.
18. Jane Seymour
At number 18, Jane Seymour is recognized for playing powerful, spirited women. During the ’80s and ’90s, she appeared in hit shows like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, which won her the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress in 1996.
17. Halle Berry
Before making it big in Hollywood, Halle Berry was a beauty pageant contender and a Miss World 1986 finalist. Though she started acting in the ’80s, her major breakthrough came in the 2000s after portraying Storm in X-Men and winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2001 for Monster’s Ball.
16. Kate Beckinsale
15. Elizabeth Taylor
Still adored by fans, Elizabeth Taylor ranks 15th. A giant of classic Hollywood cinema, she was honored in the ’90s as one of the greatest female legends in film history. She was also one of the first stars whose personal life captivated the public eye.
14. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman has appeared on numerous fashion magazine lists. A well-rounded artist, she also trained in ballet and jazz and has explored creative fields beyond acting. Her mix of talent and elegance certainly earns her a spot on this list.
13. Jaclyn Smith
Famous for her role in the original Charlie’s Angels in the 1970s, Jaclyn Smith first entered entertainment through modeling. She was seen in various commercials and, like in this ranking, was repeatedly named among the most beautiful women by fashion outlets.
12. Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer, featured on a fashion magazine cover at 41, is still considered one of the world’s most stunning stars. In the ’90s, she was reportedly one of the highest-paid and most admired actresses in Hollywood. Many critics praise her for proving her talent beyond her appearance.
11. Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley initially trained in dance and theater before transitioning into film and TV. Known for her beauty, she’s also been described as alluring and captivating by several publications. She’s consistently been ranked among the world’s most attractive celebrities.
10. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba takes the tenth spot, which comes as no surprise given her reputation for being one of the world’s most beautiful celebrities. However, she hopes to be recognized more for her acting skills, so she’s careful when choosing roles.
9. Salma Hayek
Early in her career, Salma Hayek was often cast in roles that emphasized her striking looks. She repeatedly topped beauty lists in magazines and was regularly labeled Hollywood’s most beautiful actress.
8. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Ranked eighth, Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrated for both her acting and her appearance. She has won several awards over the years. In 1998, she became one of the most searched names online, and by 2005, she was among the most famous celebrities.
7. Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren, one of the defining stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has been named one of the greatest actresses from that era. Over her long career, she’s received multiple prestigious awards including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars.
6. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron, known for her beauty, also made Time’s 2016 list of the world’s most influential people. She first pursued dancing, then switched to modeling at 16. Her film debut came in 1995, launching her into international fame.
5. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlet Johansson claims the fifth spot, and for good reason. In 2021, she was named one of the world’s most influential celebrities. Between 2018 and 2019, she was also the top-earning actress in Hollywood.
4. Marilyn Monroe
Taking fourth place is Marilyn Monroe, the beauty and sensuality symbol of the 1950s. Her cultural influence remained strong through the ’60s, when her image became a pop culture staple. In 1999, she was listed as one of the most iconic stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
3. Grace Kelly
Ranked third is the Princess of Monaco, who gave away a successful film career to marry a prince and enter a new, royal life. She won an Oscar in the 1950s and is still seen as one of classic Hollywood’s most admired leading ladies.
2. Raquel Welch
This actress was a total icon in the 1960s and earned a Golden Globe in 1974. In addition to her acting roles, she also worked as a model and TV presenter, solidifying her place in pop culture history.
1. Audrey Hepburn
Topping the list is none other than Audrey Hepburn, the beloved actress of Hollywood’s classic era who also became a global fashion icon. Her unique beauty and undeniable talent made her a legend. She remains one of the most stylish celebrities of all time, with her story retold in books and documentaries.
What about men? If it sparked your curiosity, here’s a list of the top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World, ranked by an expert.