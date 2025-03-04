Oscars 2025 Glam: The 10 Beauty Looks That Stole the Show
The 2025 Oscars were a dazzling showcase of not only cinematic excellence but also of beauty trends that will set the tone for the year ahead. As stars graced the red carpet in their stunning gowns, their beauty looks captivated as much as their fashion choices. From bleached brows and bejewelled nails to old Hollywood hair and pearly pink hues, the Oscars brought a feast for the eyes. Let’s take a look at the most talked-about beauty moments from Hollywood’s biggest night.
10. Ariana Grande glowed in pearly pink tones.
9. Selena Gomez single-handedly revived the side part.
8. Miley Cyrus rocked bleached brows.
7. Cynthia Erivo sported dramatic gold nails.
6. Mikey Madison perfectly matched her makeup to her dress.
5. Elle Fanning stole the show with a 60's wing.
4. Margaret Qualley wore the chicest updo.
3. Meg Ryan wowed with tousled, beachy curls.
2. Lupita Nyong'o bejewelled her hair with pearls.
1. And Zoe Saldaña's skin glowed as brightly as her Oscar.
The 2025 Oscars proved that beauty trends are just as much a statement as the gowns on the red carpet. This year’s looks balanced classic elegance with bold experimentation, from shimmering embellishments to striking hair transformations. Whether it was a fresh take on vintage glamour or a daring new trend, Hollywood’s biggest night delivered plenty of inspiration for the year ahead. And, of course, no red carpet look is complete without the perfect outfit – see how the night’s fashion choices complemented these stunning beauty moments.