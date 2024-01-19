Alicia Silverstone Revealed Why She Still Sleeps With Her Pre-Teen Son and Doesn’t Care About Society Judgement

At 47, Alicia Silverstone, the actress famous for playing Cher Horowitz in Clueless, is still well-known. Besides acting, she’s also recognized for being vegan and having unique ways of parenting. In a podcast, Alicia talked about her sweet relationship with her son, Bear.

Keeping her baby close

In a podcast, Silverstone shared that her pre-teen son, Bear still shares the same bed with her. She mentioned, “I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and love.” Despite expecting some criticism for saying this openly, she expressed that she isn’t too concerned about it.

She’s like a literal mama bird.

When Bear was a baby, Silverstone fed him food she had already chewed herself. She wrote, “He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating,” alongside a photo of them on her blog when Bear was 10 months old.

Raising her son as a vegan

Alicia is a prominent advocate for animal rights and follows a vegan lifestyle. She is also raising her son on a plant-based diet.

The two enjoy cooking together, with Silverstone believing that involving Bear in the process helps him gain a better understanding of where the food comes from and how it is prepared.

Succeeding in co-parenting and cherishing every moment with her son whenever possible.

Silverstone welcomed Bear into the world with Christopher Jarecki back in 2011. Despite their separation seven years later when she filed for divorce, they remain on excellent terms and handle co-parenting adeptly. In an interview, Silverstone disclosed that they see and communicate with their son every day.

In their free time, Bear and his mom enjoy cooking, practicing yoga, and going on long walks together. They even share moments like bathing together at times.