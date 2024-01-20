Pamela Anderson, 56, Strips Off Makeup for a Photoshoot and Some People Are Criticizing Her

Pamela Anderson, the 56-year-old actress, known for her bold fashion choices, recently embraced another fashion campaign. In the captivating images, Anderson showcased various outfits, but one remarkable choice stood out — her decision to go makeup-free.

A fashion shoot for Proenza Schouler.

For the spring 2024 collection of the luxury brand, Anderson confidently flaunted a fresh, makeup-free face. She let her freckles take center stage. While dressed in elegant items like a ribbon mesh dress and a monogram cashmere sweater, Anderson’s clean-faced look added a unique touch to the fashion shots.

Proenza Schouler didn’t miss capturing Anderson in close-ups, including a striking photo in a red dress reminiscent of her “Baywatch” days. The actress has been making waves in the fashion scene, previously becoming the face of Pandora jewelry and turning heads at Paris Fashion Week with her makeup-free appearance.

A make-up free journey.

Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free journey wasn’t a deliberate strategy. After gracing the digital cover of WWD in February, she decided to continue the trend. Her choice was not about competing for attention but embracing the beauty of the clothes she adorned. Expressing her experience, Anderson shared that going makeup-free brought her a sense of freedom and relief. The decision, made in 2023, was not about conforming to beauty standards, but about being true to herself and enjoying a newfound perspective on life.

Timeless icon and inspiration.

Anderson’s commitment to a makeup-free lifestyle has unintentionally propelled her back into the spotlight. Despite her initial reluctance, the actress has become the epitome of beauty and fashion, solidifying her status as an iconic figure once again. Many fans poured in support for Pamela’s choice to challenge beauty standards. “She’s such a rock star. The life that woman lived! And how she reinvents herself! Absolute admiration,” commented a fan. “Still pretty. Always been a fan, always will be,” added another.

Some people pointed out the style doesn’t suit her.