Pamela Anderson Speaks Up About Unexpected Radical Changes in Her Life

Pamela Anderson shocked everyone when she suddenly changed her lifestyle. The glamorous look she was famous for vanished, replaced by a more down-to-earth vibe.

Why she chose to live on a farm.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Despite her glitzy Hollywood persona, Anderson harbored a deep-rooted connection to farm life, which she nurtured by purchasing a farm in Ladysmith, Canada, over three decades ago. Over the years, she dedicated herself to gradually restoring and renovating the property, infusing it with her unique vision and personal touch. Reflecting on her decision to return to her rural roots, Anderson revealed, «I bought this place over thirty years ago from my grandmother, and she lived out her life here, so she could distribute her wealth amongst her kids,» Anderson said in an interview. «And then I was just living my wildlife out there in LA and all over the place. I finally came back in 2020 and thought, Oh, this is the time.»

Lance Goldberg/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

The process of reviving her ancestral property felt like a profound homecoming for Anderson. She says it’s akin to stepping back into her roots. The energy of her grandfather, who taught her how to commune with nature, envelops her there. «It’s very mythological, very primitive.»

She promoted simplicity of life 30 years ago but faced criticism.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Navigating the realm of sustainability and simplicity hasn’t been without its challenges for Anderson. Thirty years ago, when she embarked on her journey to promote sustainable living, she met with skepticism and incredulity. Yet, she remained steadfast in her convictions, despite facing resistance and criticism. «I remember (...) DIY creams and things like that have always been around. So it’s not new. But it’s fun, because it’s kind of in fashion where before, like thirty years ago when I was trying to make sustainable products or talk about simplification of skincare, people looked at me like I was crazy.»

She broke the standards during Paris Fashion Week.

Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Renowned for her iconic Playboy covers and acclaimed roles in hit series like Baywatch, Anderson has undergone a profound transformation, opting to embrace her true self authentically. It’s an ongoing journey of self-discovery. Each day she unveils new layers of authenticity and liberation. Anderson’s bold decision to appear makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week stirred considerable attention and acclaim. «When I was at Paris Fashion Week, people asked me about that a lot. And I think, well, I was doing it for me. Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I’m fine the way I am. And I just didn’t want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty.»

People tried to convince her to be less natural.

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Despite pressures from agents and loved ones to conform to conventional standards of beauty, Anderson remained resolute in her convictions. Their skepticism only fueled her determination, «Their insistence on conformity only strengthened my resolve to defy expectations and embrace my individuality.» Even her sons talked about being more glamorous, but she went her own way. «My kids were like, ‘Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!’ And I said, ‘no, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me want to do it more! I’m going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup.’ And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, ‘Aggghhhh!’»

Discover the beauty in diversity, and prioritize your mental and physical health above all. Whether you love makeup or prefer a natural look, remember that true beauty shines from within. Let’s embrace individuality, celebrate uniqueness, and prioritize self-care, because in the end, what truly matters is feeling happy, confident, and healthy.