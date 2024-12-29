Passenger Shocked After Being Forced to Give Up First-Class Seat for a Dog but Many Defend the Choice — Here’s Why

A traveler has expressed outrage after reportedly being asked by an airline to give up their seat for a dog during a recent flight. The passenger took to Reddit to voice their frustration, describing the airline's decision to downgrade their seat as "an absolute joke." The post quickly gained attention, drawing a mix of both criticism and support from others.

“I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a [worse] seat than I previously had),” the passenger wrote in the Reddit post titled, "Just Got Downgraded for a Dog."

“I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said ‘Something changed,'" they added.



The passenger initially tried to remain calm, thinking, “Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever!” However, their frustration escalated when they boarded the plane and discovered who had taken their seat. “I then board only to see this dog in my first-class seat... And now I'm livid,” they wrote.



The traveler included a photo of the dog occupying their former seat, showing that it was a large animal, seemingly a service dog accompanying the passenger seated nearby. The frustrated traveler shared that they "immediately" contacted the airline's support team but were dissatisfied with the response.

The staff explained, “You may be relocated for service animals,” indicating that “there is nothing they can do.”



“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have... What an absolute joke,” The passenger concluded their post by questioning their continued support for the airline “What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly,” they stated. “I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m also starting to question my allegiance.”



The airline later addressed the passenger’s experience in a statement, acknowledging the complaint, stating they were investigating the situation, and encouraging the passenger to reach out directly. The statement also emphasized, “Service animals are routinely accommodated on [the airlines] without impacting customer seat assignments.”

Reddit users had varied reactions to the passenger’s story. While some sympathized, many bluntly defended the airline's decision. One person explained, "Service dogs are a legit thing, not just for blind people. Due to their acute sense of smell, they can sense subtle changes in a person’s body chemistry to alert them to POTS episodes, help manage autistic and PTSD meltdowns so they don’t get out of control, and other services for a lot of disabilities."



Another Redditor defended the airline's choice, saying, "A legitimate service dog has been trained to perform tasks specific to a person’s particular disabilities. Nobody has a problem with legitimate service dogs on aircraft."



One of the airline's employees chimed in and explained, "Legally, passengers with certain conditions and service animals have priority on bulkhead seats. When I was in reservations, anytime people wanted the blocked seats I had to advise them that Delta has the legal obligation to move them if a passenger with disabilities requires it. So, on this CRJ, rows 1 and 5 are considered bulkhead."