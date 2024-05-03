People Can’t Stop Commenting on Prince Harry’s Reaction to Meghan Markle Kissing His Friend

Fans are loving a sweet moment captured between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and polo player Malcolm Borwick, who happens to be a friend of Harry’s. During their time at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, the couple mingled with different polo players, including Borwick. A video circulating on TikTok caught a heartwarming exchange where Borwick leaned in to greet Markle, and they exchanged kisses on the cheek.

Video catches Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle kissing his friend.

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

Meghan handed her husband a trophy following his team's victory in The Sentebale Polo Cup, an annual match that raises support for Sentebale, a charity co-founded by the Prince to aid children and youth in Southern Africa. A popular TikTok video, garnering over 333,000 likes and 4.4 million views, captured a moment described in the onscreen caption as "Meghan with Harry's friend kissing," followed by "Harry's reaction." The clip portrays the Sentebale team captain, Malcolm Borwick, sporting the number 4 jersey, exchanging cheek kisses with Meghan, a gesture often seen among friends greeting each other. Prince Harry's response in the footage initially seems confrontational towards Borwick, but a longer version of their interaction reveals him laughing, hinting at a possible element of playful banter in his reaction.

People caught attention by mentioning Harry's body language, saying: That shoulder roll said a lot!

Bro really said 'Oh common bro, not my wife.'

It looks like he jokingly said 'What's this?', and Megan laughed and tapped him.

I feel like watching this over and over. Amidst various internet speculations about Harry and Meghan's relationship, fueled by social media users dissecting their every move, this particular viral video seems to have been shared by a supporter of the couple. The account describes itself as a fan page dedicated to Harry and Meghan, rather than a hostile 'anti-fan'.

The event had more than just that heartwarming moment.

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also shared a tender kiss. The couple’s affection was on full display as Meghan proudly presented Harry with a trophy to celebrate his team’s triumph at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge.

"Well done, everyone!" Meghan cheered as she handed over the trophy. Observers at the match shared that the couple exuded warmth towards each other. Meghan's joy was palpable as she bestowed the cup upon her husband. The kiss between Meghan and Harry stirred nostalgic memories among the audience and bystanders, reminiscent of a similar display of affection right after their royal wedding.

The charity event was held to raise funds to help children in Africa.

Regarding the polo match itself, the Royal Salute Polo Challenge aimed to raise funds for Sentebale, Harry's charity dedicated to supporting children in Lesotho and Botswana. After the match, Prince Harry expressed in a statement, "Bringing together the polo community that has long supported the work of Sentebale is always a great experience. Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground to deliver life-changing programs." He also emphasized the importance of the project and thanked the participants for their donations, "The Sentebale team’s commitment plays an essential role in the lives of children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, offering them hope, education and the means to combat the complex social challenges they face including high unemployment and poverty. We are grateful to all of the guests, sponsors and partners who came together today to support this important work, and of course a huge thank you to all the players for making today’s game possible."

