“Poor George,” Fans React to George Clooney’s Drastic Change
George Clooney has long been admired for his timeless charm and silver-haired sophistication — but his recent appearance has left some fans raising eyebrows and wondering if the Hollywood icon is doing okay.
The 64-year-old actor and filmmaker recently made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, taking on the role of journalist Edward R. Murrow. To transform into the iconic newsman, Clooney dyed his famously silver hair a much darker shade — and reactions have been mixed.
He spoke candidly about the makeover on Late Night with Seth Meyers, even revealing what his wife, Amal Clooney, had to say about the drastic change.
“She said it’s funny,” Clooney shared, before adding with a laugh, “She’ll be glad when it’s gone.”
While the new hair may serve the character, Clooney himself didn’t sound too thrilled about how it’s playing off-stage.
During the interview, Seth Meyers jumped in with a jab, “It looks great on stage, but off-stage it looks like you’re trying to get away with something.”
To which Clooney replied with his signature wit, “It’s horrible. It looks like you’re going through some sort of midlife crisis. I’m 64, midlife is a little stretch.”
Still, despite the humor, fans have been vocal about their concerns. Some took to social media with comments like “Poor George.”
Fans couldn’t recognize him lately:
Getting older is natural — even for Hollywood legends. Fans just hope Clooney keeps embracing it, silver strands and all.
