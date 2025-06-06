“Poor George,” Fans React to George Clooney’s Drastic Change

The 64-year-old actor and filmmaker recently made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, taking on the role of journalist Edward R. Murrow. To transform into the iconic newsman, Clooney dyed his famously silver hair a much darker shade — and reactions have been mixed.

He spoke candidly about the makeover on Late Night with Seth Meyers, even revealing what his wife, Amal Clooney, had to say about the drastic change.

“She said it’s funny,” Clooney shared, before adding with a laugh, “She’ll be glad when it’s gone.”

While the new hair may serve the character, Clooney himself didn’t sound too thrilled about how it’s playing off-stage.