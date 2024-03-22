Priyanka Chopra Visits India With Husband Nick Jonas and Daughter, Photos Spark Concern

Priyanka Chopra is proudly showing off her Indian roots to her family. The 41-year-old actress shared a series of new photos and videos from her visit with her 31-year-old husband, Nick Jonas, and their 2-year-old daughter.

A family outing to remember.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, recently enjoyed a memorable outing with their daughter. The family visited a temple in Ayodhya. At 41, Priyanka continues to embrace both her career and motherhood with grace. She took to her social media to share glimpses of this sweet family trip.

In the photos, she and Nick, 31, are seen guiding their 2-year-old, Malti Marie, through the temple’s grandeur. The journey within the temple’s walls was also shared through a video. Priyanka, adorned in a traditional yellow sari, is seen holding Malti close, as they proceed to seek blessings. Supporting his wife, Nick Jonas also sported Indian attire.

One thing in the photos left fans concerned.

While love and support poured in on Priyanka’s photos, many took the opportunity to express concern. Fans pointed out that Nick appears to be unhappy in them. «Why does Nick look like he’s so over this?» asked a concerned fan. «Nick definitely looks like he doesn’t want to be there,» added another.