Queen Camilla Honored With Her Own Barbie Doll, Raises Eyebrows «Where Is Lady Di?»

The Barbie fever has reached the Royal Family and Queen Camilla now has her own Barbie. Mattel, the manufacturer of the famous doll, has made a new Barbie doll in honor of the Queen that looks just like her.

A timeless tribute to the Queen.

At a recent event celebrating women from around the globe, Queen Camilla, at the age of 76, received a special gift that mirrored her image. This wasn’t just any gift; it was a custom-made Barbie doll, donning attire that perfectly matched Queen Camilla’s own stylish blue dress and coat.

Expressing her delight, Queen Camilla exclaimed, «Thank you, very, very much indeed. It’s brilliant. You’ve taken about 50 years off my life.» She playfully suggested, «We should all have a Barbie!»

Queen Camilla, who currently serves as the president of WOW, was joined by Dame Helen Mirren, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Spice Girl Mel B and Dame Kelly Holmes at the event. Also in attendance were the Duchess of Gloucester and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. During the event, Queen Camilla and Queen Mathilde boarded the WOW Girls Festival Bus, which had been traveling to schools and community centers around England to promote gender equality. The bus featured a recording studio and library and was sponsored by Barbie manufacturer, Mattel.

While Royal fans praised the gesture, some were not happy.

«Camilla has earned the world’s respect. She has proved herself as a hardworking woman, and her presence around others seems lovely. People should focus on her duties and not her past,» commented a person in her support. In contrast, some people criticized her. «That’s a product no one would buy,» commented a person. «Not my Barbie,» added another. Some also pointed out that it would have been better to have Lady Di and Kate dolls instead, «Where is Lady Di?»

