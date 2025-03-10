Renée Zellweger’s Transformative New Look Sparks Curiosity Among Fans

Zellweger has previously spoken out about public scrutiny regarding her appearance. In a 2019 interview, she addressed past rumors about undergoing plastic surgery, calling it an “international humiliation.” She explained that the experience changed her perspective, making her focus less on external opinions and more on her personal happiness.

Zellweger dug deeper about what NY Mag dubbed to her the “whole plastic-surgery kerfuffle.” “There’s a value judgment that’s placed on us. As if it somehow is a reflection of your character — whether you’re a good person or a weak person or an authentic person,” she said.