Revealed: How Much Rihanna Was Paid to Perform at a Pre-Wedding Celebration in India

Rihanna recently performed at the pre-wedding festivities of the son of Asia’s richest man in India. Despite being paid a significant sum for her 40-minute show, many online viewers were underwhelmed by her performance, feeling it lacked energy and effort. Let’s delve into the details of what happened, including the HUGE sum she received for it.

Rihanna showed up in Jamnagar, India, a day before her big performance.

AFP PHOTO /RELIANCE / East News

She brought along this massive 12-foot-tall luggage, and it got people talking online. Then, she rocked the stage at this fancy pre-wedding bash for billionaire Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant. But here’s the scoop — some folks aren’t too happy with her performance. They’re calling it dull and not worth the big bucks she apparently charged. It’s causing quite a stir among her fans, sparking some intense debate and disappointment all around.

It’s important to mention that these pre-wedding celebrations are no small affair. The whole shebang is estimated to cost a jaw-dropping £120 million ($152 million), according to sources. And get this, just the catering contract, given to a top-notch five-star hotel group in India, is rumored to be around £20 million ($25.3 million).

Rihanna’s presence at the wedding festivities has certainly added some sparkle to the event, joining forces with India’s wealthiest family for the celebration.

Associated Press/East News

Rihanna, who is 36 years old, along with her partner A$AP Rocky, was spotted in India for the celebrations. It’s interesting to note that for his daughter’s wedding back in 2018, Ambani reportedly paid Beyoncé $6 million for a private concert for the guests. Ambani, who is 66 years old and the chairman of Reliance Industries, which deals with everything from oil to telecoms, holds the title of Asia’s richest person according to Forbes, with a net worth exceeding $117 billion.

Now, about the real tea.

Rihanna, the pop queen, made her way to Jamnagar on February 29 with her team. According to a report, she’s set to earn approximately $8-$9 million (₹66 to 74 crore) for her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

