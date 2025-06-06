Rihanna’s Latest Look Sparks Speculation— People Are Noticing the Same Thing

Rihanna never fails to make headlines, and her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was no exception. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Rihanna captivated audiences with her radiant presence and a striking blue gown, igniting widespread speculation about the gender of her unborn child.

The singer, who is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, donned a vibrant turquoise silk georgette halter dress by Alaïa, designed by Pieter Mulier. The ensemble elegantly showcased her baby bump and was complemented by Boucheron jewelry, a sky-blue clutch, and matching stilettos.