Rihanna’s Latest Look Sparks Speculation— People Are Noticing the Same Thing
Rihanna never fails to make headlines, and her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was no exception. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Rihanna captivated audiences with her radiant presence and a striking blue gown, igniting widespread speculation about the gender of her unborn child.
The singer, who is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, donned a vibrant turquoise silk georgette halter dress by Alaïa, designed by Pieter Mulier. The ensemble elegantly showcased her baby bump and was complemented by Boucheron jewelry, a sky-blue clutch, and matching stilettos.
Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, confirming she is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky. The announcement was made in classic Rihanna fashion—on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night, where she arrived wearing a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble that highlighted her baby bump.
Now fans think she is revealing the gender of her third child during Cannes Film Festival.
Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the possible significance of her outfit choice. One Facebook user pondered, “Is the blue she’s wearing for another boy??”. Some users are even sure, “It’s another baby boy.”
Others joined the conversation, “I think so too... That mean another try for a girl,” and another user added, “Another boy???” Fans also inquired, “She’s saying it’s a boy?”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot. While the couple has not officially announced the gender of their third child, Rihanna has previously expressed her desire to have a daughter.
Her appearance at Cannes not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also added fuel to the ongoing speculation about her growing family. Whether the blue gown was a subtle hint or simply a fashion statement, fans eagerly await more news from the beloved couple.