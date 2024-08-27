Robert De Niro Jumps Off a Yacht as He Turns 81 — Fans React to the Video

Robert De Niro celebrated his birthday in style with family, and his daughter Drena shared the fun on social media. The 81-year-old actor caught everyone’s attention by jumping off a yacht, leaving fans buzzing.

Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena took to Instagram to share an epic birthday celebration for the legendary actor, who just turned 81. De Niro, living his 80s like most people live in their 20s and 30s, made a splash—literally—by jumping off a yacht into the ocean. Drena captured the jaw-dropping moment on video, which shows the shirtless Taxi Driver star taking a fearless dive in red-and-blue striped swim shorts. The clip, which she described as “frankly insane,” shows De Niro’s family laughing, cheering, and looking a bit worried as he took the leap. Thankfully, the 81-year-old emerged from the ocean unscathed, giving everyone a sigh of relief. With his fearless dive, who knows—De Niro might just be channeling his method acting skills for an upcoming role. Drena’s heartfelt caption read, “Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die... Love you with all my ♥️♥️♥️ #BobbyD forever ✨👑✨.”

Andy Kropa/Invision/East News

“He’s so crazy. Oh my God. Oh my God. Are you alright?” Drena, asked her father as he came back up from the water. The father responded, “I’m ok,” so Drena then called Robert “sick” and “crazy” for making the daring leap.

People showered the actor with compliments and birthday wishes, particularly admiring his ability to jump from such a great height. One person remarked on how great the actor looked, saying, “LIVING LEGEND ❤️ Happy Birthday, Mr DeNiro”. Another fan praised Robert for fully embracing life, writing, “He’s always been a courageous man in every style of his life. No fear/Nothing to stop him”. Someone else admired his daring act, exclaiming, “That dive! Omg.” However, some expressed concern, with one commenter noting, “30’ dive head first not bad for 81!😮😮”.

Some people expressed concern, with one commenting, “He looks like he hurt himself before he even hit the water,” showing worry over the height and the actor’s safety. Even in his 80s, the actor continues to take daring leaps in both his personal and professional life. Celebrating his 81st birthday on August 17, 2024, he remains passionate about his work and has no plans to leave the industry anytime soon.

Andy Kropa/Invision/East News

Robert De Niro never fails to surprise fans, just like when he revealed that he became a dad at 80 years old.