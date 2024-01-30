Ryan Gosling Responds to All Critics After Comment From Oscar-Winning Director Oliver Stone

Gosling portrayed the character Ken in the successful Greta Gerwig film from the previous year, receiving significant praise, including a recent BAFTA nomination for Supporting Actor. Nevertheless, the Wall Street filmmaker, Oliver Stone, has shared his perspective on the present condition of the film industry, specifically pinpointing Ryan after his role in the popular doll-themed blockbuster. The director accused the actor of playing a part in the “infantilization of Hollywood.”

Oliver Stone has asserted that movies like Barbie are contributing to what he perceives as the “infantilization of Hollywood.” In a June 2023 interview, the filmmaker suggested that Ryan Gosling might be better off avoiding involvement in Greta Gerwig’s film. Stone remarked, “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy,” as stated in an interview with City AM. Stone took aim at the Fast and Furious franchise, expressing that while he used to enjoy the films, they have now “become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?” In the same interview, Stone shared his thoughts on the John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves. “On the plane, I watched John Wick, which is three hours and some. And I fell asleep about 778 times during it,” he disclosed. “I kept waking up and having to face him killing more people. It’s like the world has degenerated into non-logic.” Despite his reservations about certain film genres, Stone, a four-time Oscar winner, including awards for Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express and Best Director for Born on the Fourth of July, has continued his cinematic contributions. His latest work is a documentary titled Nuclear Now, advocating for nuclear energy as a solution to combat climate change.

Ryan Gosling responded to all Barbie critics.

Gosling expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for the film’s lead star, Margot Robbie, and its director, Greta Gerwig. In a statement, he emphasized the inseparable connection between Ken and Barbie, highlighting the pivotal roles played by Gerwig and Robbie in creating the celebrated film. He stated, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.” Expressing his disappointment at their absence from the nominee list, Gosling added, “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.” Gosling continued to praise the impact of Barbie, acknowledging the unconventional elements that contributed to its success. Despite Robbie and Gerwig missing out on nominations in the Best Actress and Best Director categories, the film itself earned eight nominations at the Oscars. Gerwig, along with her husband Noah Baumbach, received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and as a producer of Barbie, Robbie still stands a chance to win the Best Picture award.

Oliver Stone apologized for speaking ignorantly about the movie.

Oliver Stone has issued a sort of apology for his disparaging remarks about Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. The apology came in the form of a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), featuring a screenshot of a Notes app. In the post, Stone criticized Deadline for publishing what he deemed a “sensationalistic, out-of-context statement” about Gerwig’s movie while he was promoting a documentary in Europe. Reflecting on his previous comments, Stone acknowledged that he had the opportunity to watch Barbie in a theater in July and noted that he appreciated the film for its originality and themes. However, his praise was notably reserved, stating, “I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.” In a conciliatory tone, Stone mentioned his appreciation for one of Gerwig’s earlier movies and expressed satisfaction that Barbie had performed well at the box office. He wrote, “Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites of that year. Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.”

