$9 Beauty Product: Salma Hayek Swears by It for Youthful Skin

A true beauty icon, Salma Hayek has long captivated audiences with her glowing complexion and radiant skin. While many marvel at her youthful appearance, she attributes her flawless look to a special skincare routine, including one particular cream that she swears by for keeping her skin luminous and healthy.

Salma Hayek has been lighting up the big screen for nearly three decades, but her youthful appearance suggests she could still be at the start of her career. There’s no magic involved in maintaining her radiant skin—just the power of a special tree bark.

“I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin,” Hayek revealed in an interview. “Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, ’How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers.”