Santa Claus’ Surprising Reaction Is Going Viral After Little Girl Said She Didn’t Want to Sit on His Lap

Katie Love brought her 3-year-old daughter, Adley, to have photos taken with Santa. When Santa invited Adley to sit on his lap, she confidently responded with a resolute “No.” The result was a crucial message on consent.

In response, Santa praised Adley for her ability to communicate her preferences and establish boundaries. Katie Love recorded the moment and posted it on TikTok, gaining over 2.1 million views.



Santa explained in the clip, “I said, ’This is her body, and she’s in control of her body.’ I asked if she wanted to sit on my lap, and she said, ’No,’ and I said, ’Way to stand up for yourself.’”

He added, “You can’t let even Santa Claus—if Santa Claus says, ’Do you want to sit on my lap?’ If you don’t want to, you say, ’No!’”



Regarding observations that Adley appeared uncomfortable in the video, Love explains, “I think part of that had to do with the fact that she had just told Santa she wanted a purple bike, and she was worried she wouldn’t get the bike after she didn’t sit on his lap. But you can see her start to smile when he reaffirmed her reaction and told her that it was OK to say no.”