Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 60th Birthday With More Fashion —Fans Notice the Same Thing
For all Sex and the City fans out there, we have to say, and just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker turned 60 in March 2025. The stunning actress and fashionista seemed to celebrate her 60th with the launch of a new fashion campaign, and fans can't help but exclaim the same thing.
Happy Birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker!
Sarah Jessica Parker, or SJP as she signs off her Instagram posts with, will perhaps remain forever intertwined with her most-famous onscreen persona, Carrie Bradshaw. Just Bradshaw was shown as a fashion-conscious career-oriented woman in the hit series and movie franchise, Sex and the City, Parker is also known for being on-point with her red carpet appearances.
Now 60, and still as stunning as ever, it seems she has entered her 61st trip around the sun with a new fashion campaign with designer Mahmood, for Zalando. In a very Bradshaw-like narration, Parker is the voice behind the SS25 campaign as she says, "We reflect on a question we all ask ourselves time and time again: ‘What do I wear?’"
Sarah Jessica Parker knows she's aging.
That she's aging is not news to Sarah Jessica Parker. Even 15 years ago, back when she was 45, she admitted in an interview, "I don’t know what I can do about aging. Yes, I am aging. Oh my God, I’m aging all the time. It’s like those flowers that wilt in front of you in time-lapse films."
Now it's the same, and Parker has simply learned to go with the flow. She's also open to treatment, and admits to the two reasons why she did not get Botox, saying, "I can’t speak for other people, but I’m not opposed to anyone doing anything. I hold no opinion or judgment. I don’t do Botox because I need my eyebrows to function as an actor. Also, my husband would be like, 'Huh?'
But I’ll admit it’s a trade-off. I talk about the things I do, which is Sofwave. It’s great, but it hurts. I used to do glycolic peels at the dermatologist, too."
Fans remain in awe of her style.
Fans wished Sarah Jessica Parker a wonderful 60th, leaving comments like, "Hope that you had a fabulous birthday."
But many praised her amazing appearance, as one fan exclaimed, "Nobody wears clothes like SJP, I don't know how she does it." Another fan declared, "She looks hot!" making the official handle of Zalando come back with, "She broke the thermostat."
More fans took to social media to talk about how she was the ultimate style icon, with one commenting, "Love her, she is so beautiful inside and out!" Clearly, Sarah Jessica Parker is raring to go at 60, and fans cannot help but wait for more of her, and of Carrie Bradshaw.
