Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 60th Birthday With More Fashion —Fans Notice the Same Thing

Sarah Jessica Parker, or SJP as she signs off her Instagram posts with, will perhaps remain forever intertwined with her most-famous onscreen persona, Carrie Bradshaw. Just Bradshaw was shown as a fashion-conscious career-oriented woman in the hit series and movie franchise, Sex and the City, Parker is also known for being on-point with her red carpet appearances.

Now 60, and still as stunning as ever, it seems she has entered her 61st trip around the sun with a new fashion campaign with designer Mahmood, for Zalando. In a very Bradshaw-like narration, Parker is the voice behind the SS25 campaign as she says, "We reflect on a question we all ask ourselves time and time again: ‘What do I wear?’"

All fans can say is, "Well, happy birthday legend!"