Schwarzenegger’s Secret Son Reveals the «Main Reason» Why He’s Still Not Taking His Dad’s Famous Surname

Joseph Baena grew up in California, much like any other ordinary kid. Little did he know, a surprise lay in wait—a truth that would reshape his world at the tender age of 13: His father was revealed to be none other than the iconic movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over a decade has passed since Joseph discovered this truth, yet he remains steadfast in his decision to retain his mother’s maiden name, and there’s a profound reason behind it.

As Joseph approached his teenage years, life began to unveil its secrets right before his eyes.

Mildred Baena had been a loyal housekeeper for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family for nearly two decades before departing in 2011. Addressing questions about the extramarital affair, Schwarzenegger once admitted, «I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. I don’t need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screwup. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?»



Arnold fulfilled his responsibilities by taking care of Joseph and his mother, even supporting his son’s education.

Joseph will always remember the day he found out Arnold was his father.

Joseph will never forget the moment he learned the shocking truth. «I was in 8th grade. I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.’»



Outside the house, news trucks swarmed like bees. «I was 13, going through changes in my body and mind. And suddenly, my whole life changed.»

The father-son duo has an unbreakable bond that could make many of us jealous.

Arnold and Joseph have a tight-knit relationship that’s clear from their social media posts. Whether they hit the gym together at Gold’s Gym or take a bike ride, we can see how close they are. Arnold is a proud father, always calling Joseph a fantastic son and a great workout partner. His birthday wishes to Joseph are full of love and compliments, just like any parent would give to their child.

«Happy birthday Joseph! Watching you graduate from college this year and seeing you follow your passions has been amazing. You are a fantastic son, and I can’t wait for our next training session. I love you,» Arnold shared.

Despite getting along with his father, Joseph doesn’t want to rely on his father’s success in the industry.

Joseph, now 26, has never taken his father’s surname. During a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, he revealed why he chose not to change his name to Schwarzenegger as he pursued his fitness and acting career. «I think the main thing is I’m trying to do things on my own and pursue my career with my will, my determination, my work ethic.»

He appreciates his family for being supportive from afar and not being so hands-on. «I think it’s really important, growing up as a man, to do things on your own, to figure it out. So that’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s been working so far. I’ve been working really hard,» he added.



Despite not taking his father’s famous surname, Joseph has certainly followed in his footsteps. He’s proven himself as a man of many talents, excelling as a realtor, bodybuilder, fitness model, and actor. He recently starred in a movie, Gunner, alongside Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.