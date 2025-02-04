Science Reveals the 10 Most Beautiful Supermodels in the World

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, but now it's in the calculator, too! Using the "Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty," Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon, has cracked the code on who’s got the most perfect features. These 10 supermodels top the list as the world’s most scientifically beautiful, thanks to their flawless proportions. Looks like math really does have a say in who’s got the face of a goddess!

10. Naomi Campbell

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Here's the big twist: Naomi Campbell, 54-year-old, and dubbed just one of six models in her generation a 'supermodel' by the international fashion industry, scored 89.26 percent. Dr De Silva said: "Naomi was a trailblazer in the 1990s and, 30 years on from her peak, is still one of the most beautiful women in the world. She had the second-highest score for her eyebrows (89.9 percent) but scored poorly for her chin (80.4 percent)."

9. Emily Ratajkowski

Invision/Invision/East News

Emily Ratajkowski, 33, scored an impressive 89.37% on the Golden Ratio scale, cementing her place among the beauty elite. While her nose takes the crown with a near-perfect 99.56%—the highest on the list—her eyebrows and jawline didn’t quite make the cut. Dr. De Silva notes her lips were a close second at 98.17%.

8. Cara Delevingne

Justin Ng / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Cara Delevingne, might be a surprising entry at eighth place with an impressive 89.97% score, but don't let that fool you—she’s still a beauty powerhouse. Dr. De Silva highlighted her lips (98.5%) and eyebrows (94%) as her strongest features, setting the bar high. But even this supermodel wasn’t immune to the Golden Ratio’s picky eye, with her jawline (86%) and chin (83.6%) pulling her score down. Still, Cara’s been the UK’s top supermodel for the past decade, taking over from Kate Moss and dominating both the runway and the big screen.

7. Liu Wen

AFP/EAST NEWS

With a stunning 90.98% Golden Ratio score, it’s no wonder Liu Wen dominated the fashion world. As the first Chinese model to grace the Victoria’s Secret runway, she’s made history while turning heads. Dr. De Silva highlighted her near-perfect chin (96.3%), eye position (95.1%), and nose (94.9%), though her eyebrows (82.4%) cost her a few points. But let’s be real—numbers aside, Liu’s impact and beauty are simply unmatched.

6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner isn’t just the highest-paid model in the world—she’s also scientifically stunning, scoring 91% on the Golden Ratio scale. Dr. De Silva ranked her sixth, pointing out her nearly flawless jawline (96.4%), eye position (97.5%), and forehead (97.2%). But even Kendall isn’t perfect—her chin (88%) and face shape (87.1%) kept her from climbing higher.

5. Winnie Harlow

Gilbert Flores /Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Winnie Harlow landed in fifth place with an impressive 91.03% Golden Ratio score, proving once again that beauty comes in many forms. Despite having vitiligo, she’s redefined industry standards and built an incredible career over the last decade. Dr. De Silva highlighted her strongest feature—her face shape—earning a near-perfect 98.6%, along with a high nose score of 96.9%. However, the gap between her nose and lips (85.6%) and her lips themselves (87%) pulled her score down slightly. But with a modeling career that keeps breaking barriers, Winnie’s impact goes far beyond numbers.

4. Jourdan Dunn

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Jourdan Dunn takes the crown as the most beautiful of today’s supermodels, scoring an impressive 91.39% on the Golden Ratio scale. Discovered while shopping in 2006, the UK-born beauty has been turning heads ever since. Dr. De Silva praised her nearly flawless face shape (97.1%) and eye position (97.3%), though her nose shape (88.9%) and forehead (89%) cost her a few points. But let’s be real—when you’re leading the new generation of supermodels, a couple of numbers won’t change a thing!

3. Gisele Bündchen

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Gisele Bündchen, the ultimate supermodel of the 2000s, secured third place with a stunning 93.11% Golden Ratio score. The Brazilian beauty dominated nearly every category, with her nose-to-lip ratio scoring a near-perfect 99.4%. Dr. De Silva also highlighted her top-tier face shape (97.1%) and eye position (97.3%).

2. Cindy Crawford

LaurentVu/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Cindy Crawford, the ultimate '80s and '90s supermodel, claimed second place with an incredible 93.87% Golden Ratio score. Dr. De Silva highlighted her near-perfect chin (99.6%), eye position (99.4%), and forehead (98.6%)—all making her a timeless beauty icon. She could have taken the top spot if not for lower scores on her lips (84%) and eyebrows (86.2%). But let’s be honest—Cindy’s legendary status goes way beyond the numbers.

1. Kate Moss

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Kate Moss takes the crown as the ultimate supermodel, scoring a near-perfect 94.14% on the Golden Ratio scale. Dr. De Silva says her jawline (96.5%) and chin (95.6%) are basically flawless, putting her right in line with the ancient Greeks' idea of beauty. She’s been the face of UK fashion for over 30 years, and let’s be real—no one does it like Kate. Even with a slight mark-down for her nose, she’s still the queen of the catwalk.

Some of these supermodels still dominate the runway years after their debut.