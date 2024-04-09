Source: Prince William and Kate Are Getting «Anxious» About Becoming King and Queen Soon

William and Kate experience profound anxiety about the idea of assuming the roles of King and Queen following Charles’s cancer diagnosis, as disclosed by Princess Diana’s biographer.

According to a recent report, a royal expert has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are grappling with «intense anxiety» over the possibility of assuming the throne following King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. Tina Brown, the author of «The Diana Chronicles» and «The Palace Papers», stated that the news of Charles’s illness has brought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a «frightening proximity to ascending the throne.» Brown mentioned, «The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.»

Currently, the 75-year-old King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment, while the 42-year-old Duchess of Cambridge attends engagements when her health allows. As a result, the 41-year-old Prince William has taken on additional responsibilities to fulfil his father’s duties during this difficult period, as stated in the report.

