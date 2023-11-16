Source Reveals Jennifer Aniston Is Struggling the Most After Matthew Perry’s Passing

Jennifer Aniston reportedly feels a sense of guilt concerning a missed Friends dinner prior to the passing of co-star Matthew Perry. The Hollywood actress, along with her fellow Friends cast members, is mourning the loss of their friend and offering mutual support during this challenging period.

Jen and others regret that they hadn’t stayed as close.

LSN+MART/KCS/East News , PHOTOlink/Everett Collection/East News

According to reports, Jennifer reportedly regrets the distance that grew between ’Friends’, especially after they reconnected for a group dinner in 2019 before the Friends reunion in 2021. Sadly, they didn’t have another dinner party after that. A source said, “Jen, Courteney, Lisa and the boys are grief-stricken. They can’t believe he’s gone so soon and are desperately saddened they couldn’t do more, and that they hadn’t stayed as close. Right now, it’s all so hurtful and raw.” In his memoir last year, Matthew expressed his affection for his castmates and highlighted their supportive nature. He held a special appreciation for Jennifer, stating, “She was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Aniston is ’struggling acutely’ during this time.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/East News , Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection/Everett Collection/East

According to a source, their bond grew so close that they were like siblings, perhaps even closer than any other cast members besides Jen and Courteney. In the early days, they spent a lot of time together, socialized, and relied on each other for advice on dating and career decisions. Jennifer is reportedly profoundly impacted by the loss, and even the media expressed concerns about her well-being, with sources revealing that Jennifer is “struggling acutely” during this time.

This is her second loss this year.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/ East News

The source reveals, “It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet”. Reportedly, Jennifer is still grappling with the loss of her father and now, Matthew’s passing has further destabilized her. Despite her efforts, she’s finding it immensely challenging to gather herself and cope with the loss. The source confirmed, “She is trying to regroup and recover, but it’s been a completely devastating blow.” In her emotional tribute on Instagram, she wrote: “Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day...sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day...”

Recently Salma Hayek shared an emotional tribute honoring the late Matthew Perry, moving over 3 million people to tears.