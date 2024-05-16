“That’s Not Even Her!” Shania Twain Shocks Fans With Her Unrecognizable Face

Shania Twain has left people completely stunned with the recent photo she posted on her Instagram . Fans noted that the 58-year-old singer looked totally transformed, finding it hard to believe it was really her.

The country star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, looking radiant with pink hair. She beams, sporting a big smile while gazing directly at the camera.

Twain looked absolutely radiant in the post; however, countless fans remarked that she looked very different from her usual self. One person wrote, “That picture does not even come close to looking like you,” while another noted, “What happened to you? Unrecognizable.” A third fan expressed their surprise by saying, “That’s not even her!”