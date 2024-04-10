The 40+ Hollywood’s Most Beloved Beauties According to Ordinary Men

Hollywood has always been the beacon of beauty and charm. From the timeless allure of the Golden Age to the modern-day screen sirens, the concept of beauty has evolved, yet the fascination remains constant. Inspired by the candid confessions of ordinary men on Reddit’s AskMen forum, we delve into the allure of the most beloved Hollywood beauties.

49. Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly, coming in at number 49, brings timeless elegance and Hollywood glamour to the list. Before captivating audiences in Alfred Hitchcock’s thrillers like Rear Window and Dial M for Murder, she graced the stage and screen with her aristocratic poise. Kelly’s natural beauty and sophisticated style made her a fashion icon, with her Edith Head-designed costumes in these films becoming legendary. Her career was short-lived as she became Princess Grace of Monaco, but her impact on Hollywood and the hearts of moviegoers remains undeniable.

48. Milla Jovovich

Max/Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

Milla Jovovich lands at number 48. This actress is known for her striking features and fierce action heroine roles. Jovovich began modeling at a young age and transitioned into acting, starring in films like Resident Evil, which launched her into the action genre. Beyond her combat skills on screen, Jovovich has also captivated audiences with her performances in sci-fi films like The Fifth Element and independent dramas like He Got Game. Her diverse filmography and captivating screen presence solidify her place on this list.

47. Anya Taylor-Joy

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the 47th spot, a rising star captivating audiences with her looks and impressive range. Born in Miami but raised internationally, Taylor-Joy brings a unique perspective to her roles. Her breakthrough came in the 2015 horror film The Witch, where she delivered a haunting performance as a young woman suspected of witchcraft. Since then, she’s impressed in films like the psychological thriller Split and the period drama Emma. However, it was her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit that truly skyrocketed her to international fame. Taylor-Joy’s ability to embody complex characters with intelligence and depth makes her a talent to watch.

46. Penélope Cruz

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Clocking in at number 46 is Penélope Cruz, a Spanish actress who has captivated audiences for decades. Her undeniable beauty is only one facet that endears her to fans. Cruz is revered for her raw talent and her ability to inhabit a character completely. She brings a certain fire and charisma to every role, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll. Whether it’s her Academy Award-winning performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona or her fierce determination in films like Vanilla Sky, Cruz cements her place as a Hollywood favorite.

45. Megan Good

Megan Good lands at number 45 on the list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. This American actress is admired for more than just her stunning looks. Good has consistently impressed audiences with her versatility, taking on roles in comedies like Think Like a Man to the powerful drama When They See Us. She exudes a down-to-earth charm that resonates with viewers, making her relatable and endearing. Whether gracing the red carpet or delivering a powerful performance, Megan Good leaves a lasting impression.

44. Eliza Dushku

Invision/Invision/East News

Entering the list at number 44 is Eliza Dushku, an actress who’s carved a unique path in Hollywood. Dushku’s appeal goes beyond her beauty. This, combined with her sharp wit and comedic timing, has made her a fan favorite. From her iconic turn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer to her starring role in the action series Dollhouse, Dushku has consistently impressed audiences with her charisma and ability to take on characters who are both badass and relatable.

43. Kat Dennings

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/East News

Snagging the 43rd spot is Kat Dennings, an actress who wins hearts with both her comedic talent and her quirky charm. Dennings is more than just a pretty face; she’s a comedic powerhouse with impeccable timing and a knack for delivering witty dialogue. Her portrayal of sarcastic yet relatable characters in shows like 2 Broke Girls and films like Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist has cemented her place as a fan favorite. Dennings’ ability to find humor in everyday situations and her genuine likability make her a beloved figure in Hollywood.

42. Lily James

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Lily James graces the list at number 42. This British actress’s charm extends far beyond her captivating beauty. James is known for her versatility, bringing warmth and likability to every role she takes on. Whether it’s her breakout performance as Cinderella in the live-action remake or her captivating portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, James possesses a captivating screen presence that endears her to audiences. Her ability to navigate drama, comedy, and romance makes her a Hollywood favorite.

41. Sandra Bullock

fernandoallende@broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Sandra Bullock lands a well-deserved spot at number 41. This beloved Hollywood actress has captivated audiences for decades with her talent, charisma, and undeniable screen presence. Bullock’s beauty is just one reason fans adore her. She’s a powerhouse actress with incredible range, taking on dramatic roles in films like The Blind Side (winning an Academy Award!) to hilarious rom-coms like Miss Congeniality. Her infectious humor and down-to-earth charm make her relatable and endearing. Whether she’s making us laugh or cry, Sandra Bullock leaves a lasting impression on viewers, solidifying her place as a Hollywood treasure.

40. Jennifer Aniston

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Jennifer Aniston waltzes in at number 40 on this list of most beloved beauties. Her appeal goes beyond the classic good looks that have made her a fixture on magazine covers for decades. Aniston is revered for her comedic timing and ability to deliver relatable characters audiences can root for. She rose to fame on the beloved sitcom Friends, and continues to drama series in shows like The Morning Show. Aniston possesses an effortless charm and a genuine warmth that makes her feel like a friend you’ve known forever. Whether navigating hilarious situations or portraying vulnerable characters, Aniston’s talent and likability solidify her place as a Hollywood favorite.

39. Elizabeth Olsen

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Elizabeth Olsen snags the 39th spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her allure transcends the undeniable beauty that has captivated audiences since her debut. Olsen is a powerhouse actress known for her captivating screen presence and her ability to embody complex characters. She earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcasing her range and depth. Whether it’s her nuanced performance in indie films like Martha Marcy May Marlene or her leading role in the child actress days on Full House, Elizabeth Olsen consistently impresses with her talent and dedication to her craft. Her intelligence and enigmatic aura add to her undeniable charm, making her a favorite among fans.

38. Zhang Ziyi

PacificCoastNews/BWP Media/East News

Zhang Ziyi nabs the 38th spot on this list. This renowned Chinese actress is admired for more than just her striking features. Ziyi is a powerhouse performer, captivating audiences with her versatility and dedication to her craft. She’s renowned for her ability to portray strong, complex characters, leaving a lasting impression in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha. Her grace and elegance both on and off-screen contribute to her enduring appeal. Zhang Ziyi’s talent and captivating presence solidify her place as a global icon and a beloved figure in the film industry.

37. Lupita Nyong’o

Gilbert Flores /Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Lupita Nyong’o graces the list at number 37. This Kenyan-Mexican actress has captivated audiences with her undeniable beauty and her powerhouse acting talent. But Nyong’o’s appeal goes far deeper. She’s known for her ability to inhabit complex characters with stunning authenticity, bringing them to life on screen in films like 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther. Nyong’o is also a vocal advocate for various social causes, inspiring fans with her intelligence and genuine spirit. Her elegance and regal presence make her a red carpet favorite, while her down-to-earth personality makes her relatable. Lupita Nyong’o is a true Hollywood gem, beloved for her talent, beauty, and unwavering strength.

36. Amanda Seyfried

Invision/Invision/East News

Amanda Seyfried takes the 36th spot on this list. This American actress’s charm goes beyond her captivating looks. Seyfried is a versatile talent who shines in both comedic and dramatic roles. She’s endeared herself to audiences with her performances in films like Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! as well as her dramatic turns in movies like Les Misérables. Seyfried possesses a youthful energy and a sunny disposition that makes her relatable and adds to her overall charisma. Whether belting out a show tune or delivering a heartfelt performance, Amanda Seyfried leaves a lasting impression and solidifies her place as a Hollywood favorite.

35. Sofía Vergara

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Sofía Vergara waltzes into the 35th spot on this list of most beloved beauties. Her Colombian-American charm extends far beyond her undeniable looks. Vergara is a powerhouse entertainer who rose to fame for her comedic timing and sizzling screen presence on the hit sitcom Modern Family. Vergara’s infectious humor and effervescent personality make her relatable and endearing. She’s also a successful model and businesswoman, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Whether gracing the red carpet or delivering sidesplitting laughs, Sofía Vergara is a force to be reckoned with, leaving a lasting impression and solidifying her place as a Hollywood favorite.

34. Emma Watson

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/SIPA/East News

Emma Watson lands the 34th spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her charm goes beyond the undeniable beauty that has captivated audiences since her childhood role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Watson is a talented actress who has impressed critics and fans alike with her ability to take on diverse roles. She’s shown her range in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Beauty and the Beast, proving there’s more to her than magic spells. Beyond acting, Watson is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for gender equality and inspiring fans with her intelligence and activism. Her down-to-earth personality and commitment to social causes add to her overall likability. Emma Watson is a true role model, beloved for her talent, beauty, and unwavering dedication to making a positive difference.

33. Anne Hathaway

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Anne Hathaway graces the 33rd spot on this list, captivating audiences for more than just her undeniable beauty. Hathaway is a versatile actress with a talent for embodying complex characters. She’s won critical acclaim for her roles in films like Les Misérables (where she showcased her impressive singing ability) and The Devil Wears Prada, proving her range and dramatic prowess. Whether channeling a headstrong journalist in The Devil Wears Prada or a captivating singer in Les Misérables, Hathaway brings an undeniable charm and magnetism to every role. Beyond her acting talents, Hathaway is known for her down-to-earth personality and her advocacy for various social issues. Her intelligence and genuine spirit endear her to fans, solidifying her place as a beloved and respected figure in Hollywood.

32. Jessica Alba

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Jessica Alba secures the 32nd spot on this list. This American actress is much more than just stunning looks. Alba is a talented performer with a diverse filmography. She broke into Hollywood at a young age and captivated audiences with her charisma in films like Never Been Kissed and Sin City. Alba has also shown her dramatic chops in movies like The Killer Inside Me. Beyond acting, she’s a successful businesswoman, co-founding the Honest Company which focuses on natural household products. Alba’s down-to-earth personality and dedication to her family make her relatable. Whether gracing the red carpet or excelling in the business world, Jessica Alba continues to impress and solidify her place as a Hollywood favorite.

31. Zoë Kravitz

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Zoë Kravitz snags the 31st spot on this list. This talented actress is more than just eye-catching visuals. Kravitz has carved out a successful career with her captivating performances in both big and small screen productions. She’s earned praise for her lead roles in the HBO drama series Big Little Lies (opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman) and the Hulu romantic comedy series High Fidelity. On the film front, she impressed audiences with her action hero turn as Catwoman in The Batman and her voice acting in the critically acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Kravitz has also showcased her versatility in independent films like Dope and Gemini. She’s a rising star with a bright future ahead of her.

30. Gal Gadot

LCLA/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, lands at number 30 on this list of beloved beauties. Her appeal goes far beyond her stunning Amazonian features. Gadot is a talented actress who has impressed audiences with her action hero prowess and her ability to portray strong, determined characters. Her breakout role as Wonder Woman in the DC Cinematic Universe solidified her status as a global icon. Beyond wielding the Lasso of Truth and battling supervillains in Wonder Woman (and other DC films), Gadot brings a genuine warmth and charisma to every role. Whether advocating for women’s rights or starring in action-packed films, Gal Gadot is a force to be reckoned with, leaving a lasting impression and solidifying her place as a Hollywood favorite.

29. Keira Knightley

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Keira Knightley nabs the 29th spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her charm extends far beyond her undeniable beauty. Knightley is a respected actress known for her versatility and her ability to bring depth and emotional honesty to every character she portrays. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet in the beloved adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, showcasing her talent for period dramas. Knightley has also impressed audiences with her range in films like Bend It Like Beckham, The Imitation Game, and the swashbuckling adventure of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Her intelligence and genuine spirit shine through on screen, making her relatable and endearing to fans. Keira Knightley is a true talent, beloved for her beauty, dedication to her craft, and the lasting impression she leaves with every performance.

28. Allison Brie

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Allison Brie lands at number 28 on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her charm goes beyond her captivating looks. Brie is a talented actress who has impressed audiences with her comedic timing and her ability to play endearing characters. She rose to fame for her role as the ambitious and overachieving Annie Edison in the cult classic sitcom Community. Beyond the world of Greendale Community College, Brie has showcased her range in dramatic roles like the dark comedy series GLOW, and lent her voice to the adult animated comedy BoJack Horseman. Whether navigating the awkward social situations of college life in Community or portraying a determined female wrestler in GLOW, Brie brings a genuine warmth and humor to every role. Her down-to-earth personality and relatable characters make her a favorite among fans. Allison Brie is a multi-faceted talent, beloved for her beauty, comedic chops, and the lasting impression she leaves on viewers.

27. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan claims the 27th spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her charm goes beyond her stunning features. Gillan is a talented actress with a captivating screen presence and an impressive range. She rose to fame for her portrayal of the witty and adventurous companion Amy Pond in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who. Since then, she’s impressed audiences with her comedic timing in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and her action hero prowess as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Guardians of the Galaxy. Gillan’s ability to switch between genres and embody vastly different characters showcases her versatility as an actress. Beyond acting, she’s also written and directed her own feature film, The Party’s Just Beginning, proving her multifaceted talents. Her intelligence, wit, and down-to-earth personality make her relatable and endearing to fans. Karen Gillan is a true force in the industry, beloved for her beauty, talent, and the lasting impression she leaves on audiences.

26. Scarlett Johansson

Oleg Nikishin/East News

Scarlett Johansson lands at number 26 on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. But her appeal extends far beyond her undeniable beauty. Johansson is a powerhouse actress with an impressive career spanning over two decades. Johansson’s versatility is a key reason for her enduring popularity. She’s captivated audiences with her portrayal of the complex and badass Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. This action-hero role showcases her range beyond her dramatic chops in films like Lost in Translation and her quirky charm in comedies like Ghost World. Whether wielding superpowers or delivering heartfelt performances, Johansson brings a captivating presence and undeniable charisma to every role. Her intelligence and dedication to her craft are admired by fans, solidifying her place as a respected and beloved figure in Hollywood.

25. Natalie Portman

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Natalie Portman graces the 25th spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her charm certainly goes beyond her captivating features. Portman is a revered actress with an Academy Award and a reputation for exceptional talent and dedication to her craft. She’s a powerhouse actress who has consistently impressed audiences with her range. From the emotional depth she brought to her Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan to the captivating portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie, Portman showcases her ability to inhabit complex characters. She’s also not afraid to take on quirky roles, like in the indie dramedy Garden State. Portman’s intelligence and genuine spirit shine through on screen, making her relatable and endearing to fans. She’s a true talent, beloved for her beauty, dedication to her craft, and the lasting impression she leaves with every performance.

24. Eva Green

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News

Eva Green smolders into the 24th spot on this list, captivating audiences with more than just her undeniable beauty. This French actress is a force to be reckoned with, renowned for her ability to embody strong, complex characters. She broke into Hollywood with a bang, portraying Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale. She continued to impress with her leading role in the gothic horror series Penny Dreadful. Green’s captivating screen presence and her ability to navigate dark and mysterious characters solidified her place as a fan favorite. Whether wielding lethal charm or bringing a chilling intensity to her roles, Eva Green leaves a lasting impression and reigns as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

23. Gillian Anderson

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Gillian Anderson graces the 23rd spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her allure goes beyond captivating features. Anderson is a revered actress, admired for her sharp wit and ability to inhabit complex characters. She rose to fame as the iconic Dana Scully in the sci-fi phenomenon The X-Files, a role that showcased her intelligence and strength. Since then, Anderson has impressed audiences with her versatility, captivating them in dramas like The Fall. Her sharp wit and down-to-earth personality make her relatable, while her dedication to her craft and undeniable talent solidify her place as a Hollywood favorite.

22. Mila Kunis

JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP/East News

Mila Kunis lands at number 22 on this list. Her undeniable beauty is just one reason fans adore her. This talented actress has captivated audiences with her versatility and comedic timing. From her hilarious role as Jackie on That ’70s Show to her voice acting as Meg Griffin on Family Guy, Kunis established herself as a comedic powerhouse. But her range extends beyond laughs. She impressed critics with her dramatic chops in films like Black Swan, earning an Oscar nomination and showcasing her depth as an actress. Mila Kunis’ charisma and ability to seamlessly switch between genres solidify her place as a beloved Hollywood figure.

21. Natalie Dormer

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/East News

Natalie Dormer secures the 21st spot on this list of Hollywood’s most beloved beauties. Her appeal goes beyond stunning looks. Dormer is a captivating actress known for her strength and her ability to portray complex characters. She rose to fame for her roles in shows like Tudors and Game of Thrones, where she embodied powerful female characters like Anne Boleyn and Margaery Tyrell. Dormer’s talent and fierce screen presence make her a fan favorite, leaving a lasting impression with every performance.

20. Emma Stone

Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Ah, Emma Stone! Gracing the 20th spot on this list, she’s more than just beautiful. Stone is a powerhouse actress with an infectious charm and an impressive filmography. Her ability to light up the screen with her comedic timing and heartfelt performances has captivated audiences for years. Remember her breakout role as the quick-witted Olive Penderghast in Easy A? Or her hilarious turn alongside Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love? Stone’s comedic talent is undeniable. But her range extends far beyond laughs. She’s delivered powerful performances in dramas like The Help and Birdman, and brought depth and emotion to musicals like La La Land. Emma Stone’s versatility, charisma, and dedication to her craft solidify her place as a true Hollywood favorite.

19. Blandine Bellavoir

Blandine Bellavoir brings a touch of French flair to our list at number 19. This talented actress and former model has captivated audiences with her beauty and her range on screen. Bellavoir’s charisma and screen presence were undeniable from the start, evident in her breakout role as Sonia Escudier on the long-running French soap opera Plus belle la vie. But her talents extend far beyond. She’s impressed in diverse television shows and films, from the crime drama series Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie to the historical drama series Maison Close. Bellavoir’s ability to seamlessly switch between characters and her captivating performances have solidified her place as a beloved figure in French cinema.

18. Audrey Fleurot

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Audrey Fleurot takes the 18th spot! This French actress isn’t just easy on the eyes; ordinary men love her for her acting chops. Fleurot brings a dose of «je ne sais quoi» to every role, from the hilarious Lady of the Lake in Kaamelott to the badass cop Josephine Karlsson in Engrenages. She can wield a sword with comedic timing or tackle a crime investigation with fierce focus. Fleurot’s versatility and undeniable screen presence make her a favorite for both laughs and thrills, solidifying her place as a French cinema darling.

17. Bryce Dallas Howard

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Bryce Dallas Howard lassoes the 17th spot on our list! This American actress is more than just Hollywood royalty (daughter of director Ron Howard). Ordinary men appreciate her for her down-to-earth charm and impressive range. Howard captivated audiences with her fierce intelligence in M. Night Shyamalan’s thrillers The Village and Lady in the Water. But she can also be action-ready, kicking butt as Claire Dearing in the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise. Whether wielding a flashlight in a spooky thriller or a dinosaur training clicker, Howard brings a relatable strength and warmth to every role. Her beauty is undeniable, but it’s her talent and charisma that truly win over ordinary men and women alike.

16. Christina Hendricks

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Christina Hendricks smolders into the 16th spot, captivating audiences with more than just her undeniable looks. This redhead beauty is a force to be reckoned with on screen. Ordinary men appreciate her for her talent and ability to embody complex characters. Hendricks rose to fame for her portrayal of the alluring and enigmatic Joan Holloway in the critically-acclaimed period drama series Mad Men. This role showcased her depth and range, proving she’s more than just a pretty face. Beyond the world of advertising on Madison Avenue, Hendricks has impressed with her versatility in films like Drive and A Simple Favor, where she portrays characters with a captivating blend of strength and vulnerability. Her undeniable screen presence and ability to bring characters to life solidify her place as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

15. Jessica Chastain

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Jessica Chastain ascends to the 15th spot on our list, captivating audiences with more than just her stunning features. This red-haired beauty is a magnet for ordinary men, not just for her looks, but for her dedication to her craft and the strength she brings to her characters. Chastain has consistently impressed with her versatility, tackling everything from historical dramas to action thrillers. She earned acclaim for her powerful performance as the fierce Maya, a CIA analyst, Zero Dark Thirty. But Chastain can also bring humor and charm to roles like the headstrong lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane in Miss Sloane. Whether navigating the political landscape or confronting danger, Chastain brings an undeniable magnetism and captivating presence to every performance. Her talent, coupled with her advocacy for social issues, solidifies her place as a respected and beloved figure in Hollywood.

14. Rachel McAdams

Can’t have a list of beloved beauties without Rachel McAdams, who snags the 14th spot! Ordinary men adore her for more than just her undeniable charm. McAdams is a talented actress who’s impressed audiences with her comedic timing and her ability to play endearing characters. She’s a rom-com queen, captivating hearts in classics like Mean Girls and Wedding Crashers. But her range extends far beyond. McAdams showcased her dramatic chops in films like The Time Traveler’s Wife and the heartbreaking Spotlight, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter. Whether navigating the awkward stages of high school romance or portraying a tenacious journalist, McAdams brings genuine warmth and humor to every role. Her down-to-earth personality and relatable characters solidify her place as a favorite among ordinary men and women alike.

13. Elizabeth Gillies

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Landing the 13th spot is Elizabeth Gillies, a talented actress who proves beauty goes beyond the surface. Ordinary men appreciate her for her impressive range and the captivating way she brings characters to life. Gillies started young, captivating audiences on Broadway in the musical 13. She then transitioned seamlessly to television, starring as the delightfully wicked yet hilarious Jade West in the beloved Nickelodeon series Victorious. But Gillies isn’t just about comedic timing. She continues to impress with her portrayal of the cunning and ambitious Fallon Carrington in The CW’s reboot of Dynasty. Her undeniable talent, charismatic screen presence, and ability to seamlessly switch between genres have won over ordinary men and women alike, solidifying her place as a Hollywood favorite.

12. Margot Robbie

LUME IMAGES/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Margot Robbie explodes onto the scene at number 12! This Australian actress isn’t just a blonde bombshell; ordinary men appreciate her for her sharp wit, undeniable charisma, and impressive acting chops. Robbie rose to fame for her breakout role as the daring Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, she’s showcased her versatility, captivating audiences in everything from the quirky Harley Quinn in the DC Comics films to the tragic Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots. Whether wielding a baseball bat as Harley Quinn or embodying historical royalty, Robbie brings an infectious energy and captivating presence to every role. Her dedication to her craft, willingness to take on complex characters, and her down-to-earth personality solidify her place as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

11. Alexandra Daddario

Invision/Invision/East News

Alexandra Daddario claims the 11th spot, captivating ordinary men with more than just her stunning features. This actress is a whole package — beautiful, talented, and possessing a charm that shines through on screen. She broke out as the brainy and adventurous Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, showcasing her action-hero potential. But Daddario’s range extends far beyond. She’s brought humor to roles in comedies like Hall Pass, and horror fans love her for her turn in Texas Chainsaw. Daddario brings genuine warmth and charisma to every performance. Her beauty is undeniable, but it’s her talent and down-to-earth personality that solidify her place as a Hollywood favorite.

10. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Catherine Zeta-Jones waltzes into the 10th spot, captivating ordinary men with more than just her striking beauty. This Welsh actress is a force to be reckoned with, showcasing both talent and charisma that shine through in every role. She’s a captivating performer who can switch between genres effortlessly. She brought heart and humor to the musical Chicago, earning an Academy Award for her performance as the cunning Velma Kelly. But she can also be a fierce action hero, as seen in The Mask of Zorro. Whether dazzling audiences with her dancing skills in Chicago or wielding a sword in The Mask of Zorro, Zeta-Jones brings a captivating stage presence and undeniable charm to every role. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to play strong, memorable characters solidify her place as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

9. Salma Hayek

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Salma Hayek walks into the 9th spot, captivating ordinary men with more than just her undeniable beauty. This Mexican and American actress is a force to be reckoned with, both on-screen and behind the scenes. Hayek’s career began in Mexico, where she rose to stardom in telenovelas. But her talent and ambition didn’t stop there. She made a splash in Hollywood with roles in films like Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, showcasing her ability to command the screen. Hayek isn’t afraid to take on complex characters, as evidenced by her Oscar-nominated performance as the iconic artist Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida. Whether portraying a passionate action hero or a historical figure, Hayek brings a captivating presence and undeniable magnetism to every role. Beyond acting, she’s also a successful producer, using her influence to champion diverse stories and empower other women in Hollywood. Her dedication to her craft, both in front of and behind the camera, solidifies her place as a beloved and respected figure in the industry.

8. Morena Baccarin

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Morena Baccarin struts into the 8th spot, captivating ordinary men with more than just her stunning looks. This Brazilian-American actress is a scene-stealer, leaving a lasting impression with her captivating performances. She’s equally adept at portraying the fierce and cunning Inara Serra in the sci-fi cult classic Firefly and the shrewd and ambitious Jessica Brody in the acclaimed drama series Homeland. Beyond television, Baccarin has impressed audiences with her action-hero turn as the witty Vanessa in the Deadpool films. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to play strong, memorable characters solidify her place as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

7. Karen Fukuhara

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Karen Fukuhara punches her way into the 7th spot. This Japanese-American actress is a force to be reckoned with, both on-screen and in real life. She’s a martial arts champion in real life, and that strength and discipline translate beautifully on screen. Her breakout role was wielding a katana with deadly precision as the katana-wielding superhero Katana in the DC Comics film Suicide Squad. But Fukuhara’s talents extend far beyond action. She brings depth and vulnerability to her voice acting roles, like the powerful Kimiko in the Amazon Prime series The Boys and the optimistic Kipo in the animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Whether battling villains with a sword or navigating the complexities of young adulthood, Fukuhara brings a captivating presence and undeniable charm to every role.

6. Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley slinks into the 6th spot, captivating everyone with more than just her timeless beauty. She rose to fame after that now-iconic safety pin dress moment at the premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s film Four Weddings and a Funeral. But Hurley’s not just a red carpet darling. She’s impressed audiences with her comedic timing in films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and her portrayal of the cunning Morgan le Fay in the Marvel series Runaways. Beyond acting, Hurley has built a successful career as a model and a swimwear designer. Whether walking the runway or gracing the screen, Hurley brings a captivating presence and undeniable charm to everything she does. Her dedication to her craft and her multifaceted talents solidify her place as a beloved figure in entertainment.

5. Jennifer Connelly

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Jennifer Connelly enters the top 5. This American actress is a powerhouse with an impressive career spanning over three decades. We appreciate her for her versatility, intelligence, and the emotional depth she brings to her characters. Connelly began her career as a child model and actress, but she truly blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. Whether navigating the complexities of a relationship with a mathematical genius in A Beautiful Mind or wielding gamma-radiated rage in Hulk, Connelly brings a captivating presence, emotional intelligence, and undeniable charisma to every role. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to seamlessly switch between genres solidify her place as a beloved and respected figure in Hollywood.

4. Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas ignites the screen at number 4. She honed her dramatic chops in earlier Spanish films like Mentiras y Gordas. Then, she transitioned to international stardom, captivating audiences with her portrayal of the alluring AI Joi in Blade Runner 2049. De Armas isn’t afraid to push boundaries. She brings both humor and heart to the daring nurse Marta Cabrera in Knives Out, before delivering a fierce and unforgettable performance as Bond girl Paloma in No Time to Die. Whether wielding a quick wit or a primal instinct, de Armas brings a captivating presence and undeniable charisma to every role. Her dedication to her craft and her willingness to embrace diverse characters solidify her place as a Hollywood favorite.

3. Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci smolders into the third spot. Forget just a pretty face — Bellucci is an actress who embodies complexity. Early on, she captivated with her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in The Passion of the Christ. But Bellucci can also switch gears, playing unforgettable, fiercely independent characters in How Much Do You Love Me? and Shoot ’Em Up. Her range is undeniable. She showcased her dramatic chops in Malèna, a film that cemented her status as an international icon. Whether grappling with faith in The Passion of the Christ or setting the screen ablaze with raw sensuality in Malèna, Bellucci brings a captivating presence, undeniable magnetism, and depth that transcends language. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to seamlessly switch between languages and genres solidify her place as a global icon and a beloved figure in cinema.

2. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale leaps into the number 2 spot. She’s a talented actress who can deliver sharp wit in romantic comedies and wield weapons with fierce determination in action films. She rose to fame, showcasing her comedic timing in films like Much Ado About Nothing and Serendipity. But Beckinsale can also be a total badass, as evidenced by her iconic portrayal of the vampire warrior Selene in the Underworld film series. Whether navigating the awkward stages of dating or battling Lycans with acrobatic precision, Beckinsale brings a captivating presence, undeniable charisma, and a dose of humor to every role. Her dedication to her craft and her willingness to tackle diverse characters solidify her place as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

1. Rachael Weisz

Rachel Weisz reigns supreme at number 1! This British actress is more than just stunning looks; she’s a captivating talent who commands the screen with her intelligence, versatility, and undeniable charisma. Weisz doesn’t shy away from challenging roles. She earned an Academy Award for her captivating performance as the determined activist Tessa Quayle in the political thriller The Constant Gardener. But her range extends far beyond. Weisz has captivated audiences in everything from quirky comedies like About a Boy to action-packed adventures like The Mummy films. Whether wielding her intellect in a historical drama or fighting for justice in a thriller, Weisz brings a captivating presence and undeniable magnetism to every role. Her dedication to her craft and her willingness to take on complex characters solidify her place as one of the most respected and beloved actresses in Hollywood.

Hollywood is dazzling, but beauty comes in all shapes and sizes from every corner of the globe. Next up, we explore the 20 nationalities ordinary people find most attractive. Get ready to see some surprising results!