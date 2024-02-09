“The Big Bang Theory” Star Johnny Galecki Quietly Got Married and Welcomed a Second Baby

Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory’s Leonard Hofstadter, has recently shared fortunate news with his fans. Despite preferring to usually stay out of the limelight when it comes to his personal relationships, Galecki revealed in an interview that he secretly got married and even welcomed a new baby.

In a new interview, The Big Bang Theory’s actor shared happy news with his fans.

In the March edition of Architectural Digest, the former Big Bang Theory star verified that he tied the knot discreetly with Morgan Galecki. They joyfully announced the arrival of their daughter, Oona Evelena. Details about their wedding date and the pregnancy timeline were kept private by Galecki, 48, and Morgan. Nevertheless, the magazine disclosed that Morgan was expecting during the cover photoshoot, and shortly afterward, Oona entered the world.

Galecki has preferred to keep his current relationship private, until finally breaking the news with a bang.

Johnny Galecki and Morgan have maintained a veil of secrecy around their relationship, revealing few details to the public. It wasn’t until January 2023 that the actor chose to share glimpses of their romance, notably through a collection of photos from a Disney World trip featuring Morgan and his son from a previous relationship.

Following the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory in 2019, Galecki has deliberately maintained a low media profile. “I think this is the first interview I’ve agreed to do in almost four years,” he disclosed to Architectural Digest.

The actor is now a happy father to 2 children.

Oona marks Galecki’s second child. Alongside his former girlfriend Alaina Meyer, the renowned actor also has a son named Orbison. Galecki and Meyer were in a relationship for two years until their separation in 2020. Orbison came into the world in December 2019, making him 4 years old now and a proud big brother to his baby sister.