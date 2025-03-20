"It Feels a Bit Rebellious": Aimee Lou Wood Gets Honest About Her 'Unconventional' Features

The actress, who has been praised for her down-to-earth charm and authentic performances, shared that her teeth have been seen as an obstacle, particularly by people considering her for American roles.



"It's the teeth, like, no Americans have my teeth. They just don't," Wood stated in a recent interview. "I played an American in a play in Chicago and afterwards this guy in the bar, he was talking to me, and he went: 'I knew it. I knew it. Your accent was great, but I knew you weren’t American. You just don't look American.'"